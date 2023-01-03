Ranking college basketball's best freshmen: South Carolina's GG Jackson wins second Freshmen of the Week honor

Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Patrick Ewing's seat grows hotter as Georgetown sets Big East record with 25th consecutive conference loss
Georgetown's woes under sixth-year coach Patrick Ewing hit a bleak new milestone Wednesday when the Hoyas suffered a record 25th consecutive Big East loss, surpassing DePaul's previous record during the 2010-11 season. The 73-57 home defeat against Villanova drops the Hoyas to 5-11 (0-5 Big East), adding to a historically brutal stretch that traces all the way back to March 2, 2021 against Xavier -- the team's last regular-season league win.
Damar Hamlin hit gives ex-Wofford football player who went into cardiac arrest at a game new perspective
Michael Roach changed the channel from NFL Monday Night Football and when he flipped back, it was almost an out-of-body experience. He saw what other people saw in 2016. Players, coaches, everybody from both teams huddled together on the field. Crying, hugging, praying. ...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job
Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
Kam Pringle, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, trims list to 6, includes in-state Clemson, South Carolina
While February's traditional signing period has not yet arrived for the class of 2023, most of those prospects signed in December. College football coaching staffs have shifted their focus accordingly, turning the page to 2024 athletes. In turn, those 2024 prospects are beginning to announce ...
South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit
The Seminoles have already landed eight transfers since the conclusion of the regular season.
Nyckoles Harbor Cuts Recruitment Down to Top Five Schools
One of the nation's best high school players, Nyckoles Harbor, has narrowed his recruiting down to five schools, leaving South Carolina in the mix.
Shorthanded Tigers Trampled by No. 1 South Carolina
Still without Honesty Scott-Grayson, Auburn was unable to keep the pace with Dawn Staley's top-ranked Gamecocks on the road.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
Utah wide receivers coach Chad Bumphis is headed to SEC country
Chad Bumphis, who shared a goodbye message to Utah football on social media, is returning to his alma mater, Mississippi State, where he’ll coach wide receivers.
Son of six-time NBA All-Star likes Blue Devils
There's no indication yet that the Duke basketball staff is interested in Dynamic Prep (Texas) small forward Jermaine O'Neal Jr., an emerging 2025 talent who is the namesake of former six-time NBA All-Star big man Jermaine O'Neal. However, the 6-foot-5, 175-pound four-star seems familiar with the ...
South Carolina Emerging as Prominent Recruiting Brand
Constantly this offseason, South Carolina has been mentioned in numerous top prospects shortened recruiting lists, a sign of new times.
Mavericks Reportedly Releasing Former Star Guard After 9 Games
A lot of things seem to be going pretty well for the Dallas Mavericks right now. But for one member of the Mavs, poor play and a salary crunch is going to end his tenure under Jason Kidd. On Friday, the Mavs announced that they are releasing All-Star guard Kemba...
ACC teams grabbing NC A&T transfers
For the second time in a matter of weeks, a former NC A&T star is headed to an ACC program. The post ACC teams grabbing NC A&T transfers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
UNC Official Visit Preview: Ian Jackson
For some time, a well-followed mantra from those who cover college basketball – and those inside the Smith Center – is that if a player officially visits North Carolina, the Tar Heels have a chance. That refrain will be put to its biggest test in some time when...
CBS Sports
North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State prediction, pick, FCS championship odds, live stream, TV channel
No. 3 North Dakota State hopes to keep its unprecedented run of FCS success going as the Bison face off against rival No. 1 South Dakota State in the Division I FCS championship game. After crushing Montana and Samford early in the playoffs, the Bison narrowly survived an upset attempt from No. 7 seed UIW in the FCS semifinals. North Dakota State completed just 1 of 12 passes, but had two turnovers against Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott.
Westside hires Lane as new head football coach
Westside High School has hired Brian Lane as their new head football coach.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
