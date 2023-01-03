Dolphins film study: A change in philosophy and Miami’s struggles without Tua Tagovailoa

Early on this season, the Dolphins established an identity as a passing offense behind the accuracy of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the blazing speed of wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

And on early downs, when the threat of the pass and run is more equal, Miami has often dropped back to pass. Entering their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, the Dolphins ranked eighth in early-down (first and second down) pass rate, attempting a pass on 56.1 percent of plays, according to analytics site RBSDM.com (This excludes the final two minutes of each half and only include when the win probability for each team is between 20 percent and 80 percent).

It has been a successful strategy. Miami ranked 10th in expected points (EPA) added per dropback — a measure of efficiency that accounts for situational factors such as down, distance and field position — during the span.

But in the 23-21 loss to the Patriots last Sunday, with Teddy Bridgewater and then rookie Skylar Thompson playing for an injured Tagovailoa, plus a pair of reserve offensive tackles blocking, coach Mike McDaniel’s play-calling marked a noticeable — and conservative — shift.

Miami ran early and often; the offense had an early-down pass rate of 44.2 percent, which ranked 24th in Week 17. The Dolphins’ first 11 first-down plays were runs; Miami didn’t attempt a pass on first down until 4:09 left in the second quarter.

“Trying to minimize the amount of time you put yourselves in situations where it plays to a defense’s strength is something that I think is important in terms of how you approach a specific defense,” McDaniel said after the game. “That was the case this season. Last time we played Buffalo, we kind of knew it was going to be a similar set of circumstances, that we were going to have to really make sure that we attacked the line of scrimmage and didn’t play to one of their strengths, which is late sacks and turnovers. We were able to do that with solid success at times, made some plays on third down, so it kept giving us some opportunities. But ultimately, it only takes one, which our guys know, and it’s hard to beat that team when they’re able to score on offense and defense.”

Facing a New England defense that ranks second in sacks and takeaways makes McDaniel’s outlook understandable. But the approach was often fruitless and further indicative of problems the offense has faced without Tagovailoa. In Week 17, the Dolphins ranked 21st in early-down rush EPA; entering the game, they had ranked fifth in that metric. Miami also ranked 14th in early-down pass EPA in Week 17.

The question for the Dolphins again is how they can keep the offense afloat without Tagovailoa, who remains in concussion protocol. McDaniel said the team is preparing to start either Bridgewater —who dislocated the pinky finger on his right (throwing) hand — or Thompson, who has struggled in his brief stints, against the New York Jets on Sunday, a game Miami needs to win to remain in contention for the AFC’s third-and-final wild card spot.

In Weeks 5 and 6 with Tagovailoa sidelined, the Dolphins’ early-down pass rate — 57.4 percent — aligned with season-long trends but the offense ranked 31st in dropback EPA. They also ranked 11th in rushing EPA in those two games but couldn’t find similar success against the Patriots.

If left tackle Terron Armstead, who did not play in those two games and was again sidelined last Sunday because of injury, can return, he should help on both fronts. But the Dolphins will need to find balance and efficiency that they haven’t had when Tagovailoa is out of the lineup. In three complete games without Tagovailoa, the Dolphins are averaging 18 points per game and 5.32 yards per play, both bottom-half figures in the NFL.

“I think in an ideal world, I’m hoping that I can have the starter isolated this week on Wednesday, in a perfect world,” McDaniel said. “If situations present itself that you’re unable to do that, then you have to adjust but I think we try to get starting quarterbacks reps on Wednesday and Thursday. Just because you try doesn’t mean it’s 100 percent absolute, but that that’s my hope, is to set it up and along those lines but it’s never absolute and we always have to adjust to whatever the needs are of your team.”