Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
Choreo wraps up Enso Wealth Management purchase
Choreo, an investment advisory services provider based in the US, has concluded the deal to purchase Enso Wealth Management (Enso) for an undisclosed sum. With headquarters in Petaluma, California, Enso is currently said to have around $1.8bn in assets under management. The firm caters to more than 1,900 families. The...
Tech Times
Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate
When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
theblock.co
Digital Currency Group to shutter wealth management unit: The Information
HQ Digital ceased operations on Jan. 2, according to a memo obtained by The Information. It managed $3.5 billion as of December. Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group is shuttering HQ Digital, a subsidiary focused on wealth management that it launched last year. DCG, parent of troubled crypto broker and...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
wealthbriefingasia.com
OPINION OF THE WEEK: Good Wealth Management Is Far More Than Investment
As part of a new weekly opinion slot, we carry this commentary about what the core mission of wealth management should be and why it has to be so much more than investment performance, significant though that is. This news service is delighted to launch a new and regular feature:...
Coinbase just reached a $100M settlement with New York regulators. Here’s what that means for crypto
The enforcement action against Coinbase came from the “apex predator of crypto regulation.”
wealthbriefingasia.com
Playing Defence And Investing Tactically Key – Franklin Templeton’s ETF Outlook
Jason Xavier, head of EMEA ETF Capital Markets at California-based investment manager Franklin Templeton discusses the global outlook for fixed income and exchange-traded funds in 2023. As we head into 2023, Jason Xavier at Franklin Templeton expects it to be a bumpy year for financial markets globally. “We think it...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Strategist Says Crypto Is ‘Non-Existent’ in Portfolios of Institutional Investors: Report
A strategist from banking giant JPMorgan reportedly says that crypto assets are still virtually non-existent to the majority of the institutional investment world. In an episode of Bloomberg’s What Goes Up podcast, JPMorgan’s head of institutional portfolio strategy Jared Gross says that crypto is too difficult to fit into institutional portfolios.
The SEC just charged 5 people with scamming $45 million from investors by promising unique blockchain tech that would be sold for trillions of dollars
The alleged scammers told prospective investors that a $100,000 investment into CoinDeal would return $56.25 billion and a Bentley GT Convertible.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Business Insider
Banks vs. Fintechs: Why all the billions in the world can't help Wall Street crush its digital rivals
Getting acquired by a bank might seem like a dream scenario for a fintech founder. But at one West Coast digital-payments startup, it quickly became a nightmare. The ink had barely dried on the deal when cultural issues started to arise between bank leadership and the startup's executives, said Robert Ruark, a principal at KPMG, a consultancy that worked with the bank on the acquisition.
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine over allegations it fell behind on a mountain of internal warnings
Coinbase is paying a $50 million fine after a New York agency found fault with its crypto platform. It will also invest $50 million into improving its own vetting of customers and transactions. Coinbase said it has taken "substantial measures" to improve its monitoring tech and protocols. Coinbase has agreed...
4 Best Long-Term Investments
It’s not easy to make a quick buck via the markets, but investors who focus on the long term are usually rewarded. Whether you’re planning for a big purchase like a home, saving for retirement or building up a college fund for your child, it’s typically wise to invest in assets that have historically produced strong returns over time.
Retirement Strategy: 4 ETFs For Adding A 10% Yield To Your Portfolio
Even though 2022 was a year to forget, it did present some opportunities for investors. In particular, dividend income seekers have many more chances to capture not just reasonable, but in some cases downright enticing, yields. The improvement is very clear on the fixed income side. For much of the...
Crypto took such a beating in 2022 that U.S. regulators have teamed up for the first time to sound the alarm to banks tied to the industry
Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America have all invested in crypto staffing divisions in recent years.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Citibank Taiwan Names New Head
The latest moves and appointments at Citibank Taiwan. This week, the board of Citibank Taiwan elected Aftab Ahmed, the former Citigroup country officer for the Philippines, as its new chairman, subject to regulatory approval. Ahmed (pictured) is taking over from Paulus Mok who retired in January as CTL chairman and...
wealthbriefingasia.com
DBS Sees Return Of “60/40” Asset Allocation
The Singapore-based bank sets out its views for 2023. It argues that after the market falls of last year, the stars are in alignment for a return to the 60/40 equity/bond approach to asset allocation. As interest rates rise to curb the highest inflation rates in four decades, traditional asset...
wealthbriefingasia.com
What's New In Investments, Funds? – Hamilton Lane
The latest news in investment offerings, financial products and other services relative to wealth advisors and their clients. Hamilton Lane, the Nasdaq-listed private markets firm, today announced that it had completed the final closing of a fund with about $2.1 billion in total commitments. High net worth clients are among the investors in the Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Carmignac Smiles On Japan, Emerging Market Debt, Manufacturing
At the start of a New Year, the French firm, along with many others, sets out its thoughts over what to expect – or at least prepare for – in 2023. Unsurprisingly, inflation and rates feature prominently in the thinking. The new economic landscape that’s taking shape against...
Comments / 0