kciiradio.com
Riverside, Ainsworth Awarded WCRF City Grants
On December 27, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation announced their 2022 4th quarter city grants through its Municipal Grant program. Riverside and Ainsworth were two of the eight cities in southeast Iowa benefiting from the program. The City of Riverside was granted $20,172.03, while Ainsworth will receive $8,289.87. Since 2006,...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Don Pfeiffer
On today’s program, we are talking with Don Pfeiffer with the Washington Optimist Club about the club’s year in review.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Hear Funding Request from Washington County Libraries
The Washington County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from the Washington County Public Library leaders Tuesday. The leaders spoke about the use of the public Libraries over the last year and the benefit that they have for the communities of Washington County. Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried spoke about the circulation of materials for the libraries. She states, “Our circulation overall in Washington, people borrowing materials, has increased by about 30% over the last year in 2022, and I know Kalona had a record circulation year. They broke fifty thousand items circulated in 2022 for the very first time.” The Washington County Public Library leaders are requesting $165,000 in funding for the upcoming year. Over the last year, 57,142 visits were made to the libraries of Washington County, and 15,694 people have library cards in the county.
kciiradio.com
Todd E. Fitzsenry
Funeral services for 59-year-old Todd E. Fitzsenry of Kalona will be Monday, January 9th at 2p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller, Iowa. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 7th from 2-5p.m. at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A visitation will also be held Sunday, January 8th from 4-6p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. A memorial fund has been established for the Richmond Am-Vets Post 107. The Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona are assisting with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Scholarship Set in Memory of Mike Orris by Washington County Fair Association
Mike Orris, a long-time community member, veteran, and volunteer member of the Washington Fair Board for 50+ years, passed away in the summer of 2019 at the age of 92. The Fair Association approached Mike’s family to create a fund, and they were immediately on board with the idea. The Washington County Fair Association started an endowment fund with the Community Foundation of Washington County in 2019 to provide for an annual scholarship. The third scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a member of the graduating Class of 2023 who has been a participant in Washington 4H or FFA for four years. “The Community Foundation is uniquely capable of creating a fund such as this,” said Executive Director Millie Youngquist. “Our whole purpose is to create permanent endowment funds that continue providing money to support local nonprofits and their causes. We are especially honored to create a fund in memory of such a community leader and volunteer.” Donations of any amount to this fund qualify for the Endow Iowa tax credit, a program giving donors a state tax credit of 25% of the amount of their donation. Individuals interested in making a donation to this fund may donate by writing a check to The Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation, writing “Mike Orris Memorial Scholarship Fund ” in the memo line, and mailing it to The Community Foundation of Washington County. Scholarship application forms are available on the Fair Association website. Applications will also be available from area high school guidance counselors, FFA advisors and at the Washington County Extension Office. Applications are due by February 28. You can find a link to the application form with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Pacha
On today’s program, we are talking with the City of Washington Park and Recreation Director, Nick Pacha, about the Parks and Recreation Department’s year in review.
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Board of Supervisors hear East Central Iowa Council of Governments Funding Request
At the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, the board heard a presentation and funding request from the East Central Iowa Council of Governments (ECICOG) for the East Central Iowa Housing Trust Fund (ECIHTF). The ECIHTF is a community-based non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life within Benton, Iowa, Jones, and Washington Counties. As the only certified housing trust fund for the four counties, ECIHTF offers innovative and flexible funding to expand affordable housing opportunities. ECIHTF Executive Director and ECICOG Housing Director Tracey Achenbach states,“ The two things that we have to do is it has to be about housing, and it has to benefit low to moderate-income people. So, in Washington County, a lot of times, we end up using our funds for owner-occupied rehabilitation.” Last year, the ECIHTF applied for $401,325 for Washington County. The program requires a 25% match of local funds. Last year, Washington County committed $3,962 to match the funds received. For the 2024 year, the program is requesting an increase of matching funds based on the population of the county in the amount of $4,754.
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
kciiradio.com
Washington City Council Discuss Speed Zone Updates on Hwy 92
The Washington City Council met Tuesday in regular session. On the agenda for discussion was a reading of an ordinance that would amend the speed zone on a part of Highway 92. Specifically, a nearly quarter-mile stretch from Wiley Avenue to Airport Road. The amendment states that the speed limit would go from 55 miles per hour to 45 miles per hour. Washington Mayor Rosien talks about some of the concerns that the council has regarding the changes. He states, “This was related to a study the DOT did in 2020, and these are the results and recommendations that just came from that study, but came a matter of thirty days ago, which is why it’s on its second reading. Since it’s been three years, or specifically on the East side, that these recommendations follow 2020, but we’ve had development including the addition of a driveway, right on to that state highway.” Concerns regarding new developments in the area since that study was completed in 2020 caused discussion among the council. The amendment was approved pending gathering more information from the Iowa DOT and the possibility of another speed study occurring in the area. The amendment for a third reading will be added to the next City Council meeting.
kciiradio.com
Washington Wrestling Finds Wins in Fort Madison
The Washington Demon wrestling team dropped their first conference dual of the new year 47-28 at Fort Madison last night, but there were a few big individual winners. That included sophomore Aaron Boone remaining undefeated at 120 pounds. The sixth-ranked wrestler in his weight class in Class 2A pinned his opponent in a minute and 24 seconds. Freshman Caden Greiner was a winner for the Demons, claiming a 15-5 major decision at 126 lbs. Sophomore Jude Carter picked up a pin at 138, while senior Colley Billingsly needed only 50 seconds to pin his opponent at 220. Washington wrestling next travels to Riverside for the annual Gary Curtis Invitational tomorrow.
KCRG.com
An increase in homeless deaths in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids remembered 30 people who died while facing homelessness since the beginning of 2021. It was all part of National Homeless Persons’ Day. The day is usually viewed on December 21st but was postponed until Wednesday because of the winter storm.
kciiradio.com
Miss Mount Pleasant Rewarding Contestants With Scholarships
The 2023 Miss Mount Pleasant Competition will be held on January 28 at the Heatilator Performing Arts Center in Mount Pleasant. With the deadline for paperwork on January 14, candidates between the ages of 19-26 who live, work, or go to school in Iowa can still apply. Competitions for Miss Mount Pleasant Outstanding Teen will be held on the same day for candidates ages 13-18.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH WHITNEY HOWELL
On today’s program, we’re talking with Whitney Howell, the new County Director with ISU Extension and Outreach for Louisa County, about her first few weeks on the job.
kciiradio.com
Participate in The Washington Public Library’s Build a Snowman Program
The Washington Public Library is having a winter reading challenge for families and readers of all ages. Parents are invited to register their families at the Children’s Desk to obtain a bag containing all of the parts needed to make a snowman. For every hour a family reads together, a family member can build their snowman on the bulletin board located in the Children’s area. The snowmen should be completed by February 17th. Families that complete the program will have a book added to the library’s collection in their honor. You can contact the Children’s desk with any questions.
KCRG.com
Woman remembers friend fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first thing Alex Daniels said about Devonna Walker, the 29-year-old fatally stabbed in Cedar Rapids Monday, was that she was “full of life.”. Daniels also described her friend as a devoted mother. “Only thing she cared about was her kids, making sure her...
kciiradio.com
Washington Community School District Upcoming Math and Reading Assessments
Starting January 9th, all students in the Washington School District will be taking the winter benchmark assessments for reading and math. These tests are taken three times per year (fall, winter, and spring) to determine how well our students are progressing and any instructional changes that need to be made. The Washington Public School District uses Fastbridge Learning for its assessments. According to the Fastbridge Learning website, In order to know if a student is making progress toward specific learning goals, a comparison with some type of standard or benchmark of success is needed. The term benchmark is widely used in education to indicate grade-level learning goals for all students. These are scores on certain assessments that have been validated through research to predict that a student will meet later learning goals.
ourquadcities.com
‘He knows grandpa’s there.’ QC native, by injured grandson’s side, mourns daughter
Former Hawkeye baseball player will be with severely burned grandson at Shriners' hospital in Texas. Watching his severely burned grandson airlifted from University Hospitals, Iowa City, to Shriners Children’s Texas, was a bittersweet moment Thursday for a Quad-City native. Troy Lard grew up in the west end of Rock...
