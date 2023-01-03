NFL announces update on Bills-Bengals game, Week 18 schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Football League announced Tuesday whether it plans to reschedule the Buffalo Bills – Cincinnati Bengals game after Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday night’s game.

The NFL said it continues to be in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the Bills and Bengals organizations, and the NFL Players Association.

“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the league said in a media release.

The NFL has yet to make a decision regarding a possible resumption of the game at a later date. No changes have been made to the Week 18 regular season schedule.

According to a statement from the Bills , “[Hamlin’s] heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

The team added he was sedated and listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far,” a statement said.

On Tuesday, Hamlin’s family expressed their “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.”

“We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words and donations from fans around the country,” the family said. “Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

