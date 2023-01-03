ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, KS

Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a4rb7_0k29zVdm00

El DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff’s office telling you that your device has been seized.

Woman says Wichita officers laughed about her daughter

The message warns that the phone has been seized and that chats, social media posts, and evidence will be used against the owner in court. It also makes a vague threat of the owner being named a suspect if they withhold anything from law enforcement.

In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s office says it does not have a detective by the name mentioned in the text and jokes, “If you think you do have any evidence on your phone; like drug sales, burglary, homicide, really anything illegal. Contact our Detectives to have them look at it. Otherwise, you can ignore this message.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QnJjY_0k29zVdm00
Image of the text that the sheriff’s office is telling people to ignore. (Courtesy Butler County Sheriff’s Office)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
KWCH.com

Suspects throw hot drink on QT employee, leave with stolen items

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police are looking for two suspects who threw a hot drink on a QuikTrip employee, temporarily disabling the employee while the suspects escaped with stolen good. The robbery happened on Nov. 21, 2022 near 31st and Seneca at about 2:40 a.m. The employee was treated on...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

3 juveniles kidnapped, assaulted near Kan. elementary school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged kidnappings involving juveniles near a Kansas elementary school. Just before 4pm Wednesday, a teenage girl reported being kidnapped by a bi-racial man driving a blue vehicle in the 6600 block of East Boston in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to at least 79 years in prison for murder, other charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 25-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over 79 years to life in prison for the shooting death of a young man in 2018. Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush sentenced Deizmond Peters to life without parole for 618 months for first-degree murder and to additional 332 months for aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Officer on desk duty, concerns raised after video shows violent encounter with teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita police officer is on administrative duty and two teens were arrested over the weekend following a violent, New Year’s Eve incident captured on video that circulated on social media. Police said a teenage boy struck an off-duty police officer working security at a south Wichita skating rink in the back of the head, which led to an altercation between the teen and the officer.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy