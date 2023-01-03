Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized

El DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff’s office telling you that your device has been seized.

The message warns that the phone has been seized and that chats, social media posts, and evidence will be used against the owner in court. It also makes a vague threat of the owner being named a suspect if they withhold anything from law enforcement.

In a Facebook post , the sheriff’s office says it does not have a detective by the name mentioned in the text and jokes, “If you think you do have any evidence on your phone; like drug sales, burglary, homicide, really anything illegal. Contact our Detectives to have them look at it. Otherwise, you can ignore this message.”

Image of the text that the sheriff’s office is telling people to ignore. (Courtesy Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

