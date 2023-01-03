Read full article on original website
What's New In Investments, Funds? – Hamilton Lane
The latest news in investment offerings, financial products and other services relative to wealth advisors and their clients. Hamilton Lane, the Nasdaq-listed private markets firm, today announced that it had completed the final closing of a fund with about $2.1 billion in total commitments. High net worth clients are among the investors in the Hamilton Lane Equity Opportunities Fund V.
