WWEEK
State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System
Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
kezi.com
Nearly $20 million coming to Oregon school districts for mental health providers
WASHINGTON D.C. – Four Oregon school districts will get a total of nearly $20 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more licensed mental health providers, according to Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The School-Based Mental Health grant program provided by the U.S. Department...
KTVZ
Parents share their struggles finding child care, as NeighborImpact offers grants to help close the gap
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state of Oregon is investing more than $8 million to ease the child care crisis in Central Oregon. Crook and Deschutes counties are classified as "child care deserts," where fewer than 33% of kids have access to a slot. NeighborImpact is expanding its child care...
WWEEK
Small Oregon Cannabis Businesses Say Publicly Traded Weed Giant Chalice Owes Them Tens of Thousands of Dollars
In the latest sign of an ailing industry, one of the biggest buyers of Oregon cannabis—the publicly traded Canadian company Chalice Brands—is facing charges that it failed to pay some Oregon farmers and product makers for flower, pre-rolls, edibles and other weed products it placed in its Oregon dispensaries.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
KTVZ
EPA issues permits to Army Corps of Engineers ordering halt to oil, chemical discharges in Columbia
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop oil and other toxic chemical discharges into the Columbia River in Washington and Oregon. Recent spills have the issue at the forefront once again. The group Columbia Riverkeeper sued the Corps last...
Oregon is 2nd in the US for 2022 electric vehicle sales
Oregon had the second most electric vehicle sales among U.S. states in 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Climate Office.
opb.org
Oregon Dept. of Education releases updated guidance, resources to support LGBTQ+ students
The Oregon Department of Education first released guidance to school districts on how to support transgender students in a 15-page document in 2016. The department’s director Colt Gill said at the time, Oregon was one of the first states to share guidelines around respecting student identities in records and in the classroom.
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Sales of gas-fueled vehicles in Oregon to be banned by 2035
Many Oregonians recently heard California create a new rule in August of last year that bans the sale of gas-fueled vehicles by 2035, yet may have missed that Oregon did the same in late December of last year.
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
bendsource.com
Oh So Very Much Weed
Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
yachatsnews.com
Watch your mail box! Oregon Treasurer will begin sending checks to people with unclaimed funds
SALEM — Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced this week that the agency will proactively return approximately...
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says
More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey. In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Energy Announces New Round of $12 Million in Grant Funding for Renewable Energy and Energy Resilience Projects
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Energy) The Oregon Department of Energy is now accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program. ODOE is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
btimesherald.com
New year, new laws: What changed in Oregon
Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,”...
KTVZ
Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
