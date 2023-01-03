ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
WWEEK

State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System

Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
IDAHO STATE
bendsource.com

Oh So Very Much Weed

Like any state, Oregon has its problems, and for cannabis producers, 2022's biggest problem was oversupply. Our Adult Use cannabis program, established in 2014, moved cannabis from an illicit drug to a heavily taxed and regulated commodity. And as with any commodity, supply and demand drives rising, or falling, prices.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also believe that harvesting timber is part of maintaining healthy forests, according to a recent survey. In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to...
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Department of Energy Announces New Round of $12 Million in Grant Funding for Renewable Energy and Energy Resilience Projects

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Department of Energy) The Oregon Department of Energy is now accepting applications for the second round of funding through the agency’s Community Renewable Energy Grant Program. ODOE is making $12 million available to support planning and construction of renewable energy or energy resilience projects for Tribes, public bodies, and consumer-owned utilities.
OREGON STATE
btimesherald.com

New year, new laws: What changed in Oregon

Important, new laws passed by the Oregon Legislature took effect on New Year’s Day. These statutes will impact the day-to-day lives of Oregonians, covering everything from restitution for crime victims to workers’ compensation to voter registration. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more fair, and more affordable,”...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Counties in Oregon with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
OREGON STATE
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy