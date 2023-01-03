ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nevada Appeal

New commercial real estate brokerage opens in Carson City

Principals Ale Moncada, CCIM, and Samuel Douglass, CCIM, have opened their new brokerage, Nevada Commercial Group (NVCG). NVCG is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing sales, leasing, property management, and consulting services for office, retail, industrial, multifamily and land properties throughout Nevada. Moncada and Douglass brought together two top...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County encourages citizens to prepare for incoming storm

Lyon County is encouraging residents to be prepared for upcoming storm events expected to impact the region through next week. The wet weather could bring flooding to smaller streams, poor drainage areas and areas prone to flooding. Residents are encouraged to clear any leaves or debris from storm gutters and...
LYON COUNTY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson Chamber Singers begin rehearsals Tuesday

Carson Chamber Singers, a performing group of the Carson City Symphony Association directed by Richard Hutton, will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the LDS Church, 411 N. Saliman Road. Performances of Handel's oratorio Israel in Egypt, with double chorus, six vocal soloists, and...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding

The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
LYON COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy