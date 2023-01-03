Read full article on original website
Billie Eilish Reenacts Scene from ‘The Office’ on ‘Office Ladies’ Podcast
Billie Eilish continues to prove she’s a super fan of The Office. During an appearance on the Office Ladies podcast hosted by two of the show’s stars, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Eilish recreates a famous scene from the fourth episode of season one. In the episode Fischer’s character, Pam Beesly, and Kinsey’s character, Angela Martin, are having their first meeting as part of the party planning committee. Eilish fills the role of Angela’s nemesis Phyllis Vance, originally portrayed by actress Phyllis Smith. Kinsey went so far as to pull the dialogue from the original draft of the script they read in 2004.
John Krasinski Was Hired By The Office Three Weeks After Being Talked Out Of Leaving Acting By His Mom
One of the major reasons that "The Office" — the popular mockumentary-style sitcom about the lives of the employees of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company — is so funny is the ensemble of unique characters. There's the oblivious regional manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell), as well as quirky top salesman Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and amiable receptionist Pam Beesley (Jenna Fischer). Further, there's romance-obsessed customer service rep Kelly Kapoor (Mindy Kaling), egotistical temp Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak), and rigid accountant Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey), among others.
Salma Hayek: ‘Magic Mike’ lap dance with Channing Tatum was ‘physically challenging’
Salma Hayek is opening up about her steamy scenes with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The trailer for the third and final installment of “Magic Mike” showed a sexy lap dance scene with Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42 — and Hayek spoke about what it was like to film it. “It’s very physically challenging,” the Oscar-nominated star told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” The “Frida” actress dished that it was a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.” Hayek — who took over the role from Thandiwe Newton — gave some insight...
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
toofab.com
10 Actresses Who Have Starred In The Most Hallmark Christmas Movies
"They're just one of the most incredible networks, honestly, to work for." Hallmark Channel is full of familiar faces. With some of the network's biggest celebrities starring in multiple movies every season, viewers are bound to recognize the cast of their favorite flicks. Through the years, many actresses have celebrated...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Shares Ultrasound Photo as He Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer, 29, announced that she and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting during her Saturday Night Live monologue last month Keke Palmer's boyfriend is reflecting on the couple's exciting year together. Sharing a photo carousel on Instagram on Tuesday, Darius Jackson took the time to look back at 2022 — the year in which Palmer announced her pregnancy — writing, "To 2022, thank you for giving me a family ❤️🙏🏽." The carousel includes pictures of Jackson, 28, on vacation with the Nope actress, scooping her up for a kiss as they enjoy...
Josh Groban Has Dated Many Talented Women — Does He Have a Wife Now?
Singer, actor, and composer Josh Groban became famous for his tear-jerking songs that nearly everyone can relate to. Many recall hearing his 2003 hit “You Raise Me Up” at a graduation or practically any other high school–related event. Article continues below advertisement. Since his successful single dropped,...
Topher Grace Has A Hard Time Watching That '70s Show Reruns Because Of The Nostalgia Factor
Everyone loves reruns. It's the only thing we have to stay close to those characters, long after their storyline has ended. As anyone who's rewatched old sitcoms like "That '70s Show" should know, audiences can reflect on that period of their lives when they first started watching it; the nostalgia factor is a strong drive for why people tend to enjoy reruns. There's an element of comfort involved from that leftover nostalgia that just rescues us if we're feeling down. It's also a great way to take you back; plus, those great lines weren't meant to just be laughed at once! But what does one of the lead stars from that aforementioned series think about all that?
'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke Says He Was Surprised to Learn He's 'Plus-Sized' After Modeling Debut
“I’ve now been crowned the face of the plus-sized modeling movement,” the actor joked on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday Winston Duke is making quite an impression on the fashion world. In fact, the Black Panther actor just recently discovered that he's the "new face" of plus-size modeling. While visiting the Live with Kelly and Ryan talk show on Wednesday, Duke talked about modeling in Rihanna's notorious Savage X Fenty runway show — and how that led to this new revelation. When host Kelly Ripa asked the actor...
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy in ‘Candy Cane Lane’ for Prime Video
The 2022 holiday movie season may be winding down, but the 2023 edition is already taking shape: award-winning actor, producer and CEO Tracee Ellis Ross has teamed up with Eddie Murphy for the holiday comedy “Candy Cane Lane.” Directed by Reginald Hudlin, the Amazon Studios-produced movie is currently filming in Los Angeles with a script by Kelly Younger, inspired by his own childhood holiday experiences. The project marks the first time the two comedians will share the screen, though specifics of Ross’ role, like all plot details, are being kept under wraps. News of the project comes after Ross ended her critically-acclaimed...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident
Watch: Jeremy Renner Shares Video of "ICU Spa Moment" After Snowplow Accident. Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family. Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave...
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
Who is Topher? Meet the kid who went viral after one TikTok and now has fanpages and memes created about him
The viral video has spawned an entire TikTok subgenre of Topher-themed content with millions of views.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Tease Possibility of 'Back-to-Back' Babies
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first baby together any day now, joining Tarek's older children, 7-year-old Brayden and 12-year-old Taylor Heather Rae El Moussa may not be done with kids after the birth of her first baby. The mom-to-be, 35, teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for her baby on the way to Access Hollywood on Tuesday. "We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as husband Tarek...
Romance Writer Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After She Supposedly Died by Suicide
Susan Meachen seemingly returned to social media this week after her death was announced in a Facebook post in October 2020 More than two years after romance writer Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, she seemingly returned to the platform to reveal she is alive. Online friends and followers of Meachen believed she has been dead since late 2020, after someone claiming to be her daughter posted the news via her Facebook account, according to Insider and Rolling Stone. The post has since been deleted. The person claimed Meachen's...
Michelle Williams shares why she hasn't watched any of her movies or TV projects in over a decade
"The Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams admitted that she hasn't watched her own films or TV projects since viewing 2010's "Meek's Cutoff." She said that she is "not able" to watch her own work.
Cast of Netflix's 'Stranger Things' is getting a big payday for the show's final season
The young "Stranger Things" actors have come a long way. They're set to make over $7 million for season five.
Nick Lachey Says Daughter Brooklyn Has 'Gotten So Big and Grown Up' on Her 8th Birthday
The father of three dedicated a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter on Thursday Nick Lachey is a proud girl dad! The dad of three penned a sweet Instagram tribute to his daughter Brooklyn in honor of her eighth birthday on Thursday, writing in part, "I always knew I wanted to have a little girl, but I am so happy that I got to have THIS little girl." Nick, 49, shares Brooklyn and sons Camden John, 10, and Phoenix Robert, 6, with his wife Vanessa. He added in the message to his...
Mom Opens Up About Daughter's Picture Day Fiasco After Photos Go Viral: 'Better Luck Next Year'
New York mom Nicole Bartlett was excited for her 3-year-old daughter's first picture day but couldn't believe the results when the photos came back weeks later New York mom Nicole Bartlett is still trying to figure out why her 3-year-old daughter's picture day photos didn't turn out quite as planned. Bartlett's hilarious post about daughter Alina's picture day gone wrong went viral on social media in October. Months later, the mom of one tells PEOPLE she still has "no idea what happened" to cause the little girl to...
Kate Gosselin Joined Rigorous New Boot Camp Reality Series Because She 'Wanted Cool Mom Points'
The Kate Plus 8 star says her experience competing on FOX's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality series was "intense" Kate Gosselin is stepping way outside her comfort zone. The former Kate Plus 8 star is opening up about her experience competing on FOX's grueling Special Forces: World's Toughest Test reality series. "It was intense," Gosselin, 47, tells PEOPLE of the show, which sees 15 other celebrities — including Jamie Lynn Spears, the Spice Girls' Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore — undergo demanding training sessions and dangerous challenges based on...
