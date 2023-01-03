Read full article on original website
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
How The Notorious B.I.G.’s Breakout Song Led to Him Being Sued
The Notorious B.I.G. was behind many memorable songs in hip-hop from 'Juicy' and 'Big Poppa' to 'Hypnotize' and 'Mo Money Mo Problems.' His breakout song, released in 1993, led to a lawsuit against the hit-making rapper.
Billy Idol, 67, Passionately Kisses Girlfriend, 48, At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony
Billy Idol, 67, couldn’t resist his girlfriend China Chow, 48, during his Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony! The rockstar shared a romantic kiss with the actress in front of fans and photographers as he was award with the star on Friday, Jan. 6 in Hollywood, CA. The two looked so in love as they locked lips, seemingly forgetting about the eyes on them for a brief moment.
