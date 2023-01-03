Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices increase at the pump
ATLANTA – Georgia gas prices increased last week to an average of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average saw a spike at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 7 cents more than a week ago, 20 cents less than a month ago, and 32 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $41.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Although gas prices increased this week drivers continue to pay $3.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Georgia using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WRDW-TV
Clock is ticking for gas tax suspension to end in Georgia
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in Georgia, gas prices are expected to go up later this month when the gas tax suspension ends. Prices will jump 29 cents per gallon for regular fuel and 33 cents for diesel on Jan. 10. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the gas tax...
wtoc.com
Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia shrimping season ended over the weekend, wrapping up a busy time of year for an important industry along Georgia’s coast. This season came with its fair share of challenges as well. While the Georgia shores are now closed for the season, federal waters...
valdostatoday.com
Renewal by Anderson will open new facility in GA
ATLANTA – A full-service window replacement manufacturing company, Renewal by Anderson, will invest $420 million in a new Georgia facility. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County.
Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack
ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Heres how much home prices in Georgia soared during the pandemic
The housing market has been red hot during the pandemic, with home prices hitting record highs up until a few months ago. More recently, surging mortgage rates have put some pressure on the housing market, slowing the climb in housing prices. That could be good news for buyers, though home prices remain considerably higher than they were in 2019 after surging in the two years since.
LIST: Roads across north Georgia closed due to flooding
FORSYTH COUNTY. Ga. — Storms overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning dumped heavy rain across north Georgia and led to localized flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says some areas has seen up to five inches of rainfall. An additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible with a flash flood warning in effect for most of metro Atlanta.
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
2.3 magnitude earthquake strikes central Georgia, third one in 3 months
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Residents in central Georgia may have felt a slight tremble after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake took place Tuesday morning. The earthquake happened in Milledgeville, just south of Eatonton. Residents in the northern end of Lake Sinclair may have felt a small rumble. Last October, two small...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tesla Rival Rivian Narrowly Misses Its Bet
It's a horrible year that ends on a false note. Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Georgia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Click for more.Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Could you see another tax rebate? Gov. Kemp, lawmakers to decide plan for $6.6B in surplus cash
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s giant hill of money looms over state lawmakers as the 2023 session begins next Monday. State government ended the 2022 budget year in June with $6.6 billion in surplus cash, even after it filled its savings account to the legal limit. Gov. Brian Kemp...
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia
MILLEGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Tuesday morning. According to the USGS, the 2.4 magnitude earthquake was felt 9.4 miles north northeast of Milledgeville, GA at around 10:14 a.m. The earthquake also had a depth of 11...
