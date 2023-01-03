ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Comeback

Bengals mad at NFL over rule change

The NFL decided not to resume the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. However, because of that, they’ve had to change the rules for the playoffs as the Bills and Bengals will enter having played fewer games than other teams. And Cincinnati Read more... The post Bengals mad at NFL over rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision

The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game

The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest following... The post Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
News-Herald

Reports: Bengals pushing owners to vote 'No' to neutral site plan

No to neutral. That's the position of Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, per reports. While the NFL rulebook outlines final win-loss record as the basis for playoff position in the event of a game cancellation, the league introduced an alternative to be considered by league owners Friday. But CBS Sports said Friday citing NFL sources...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC San Diego

Damar Hamlin Shows ‘Remarkable Improvement,' Appears to Be ‘Neurologically Intact'

The Buffalo Bills provided an encouraging update on safety Damar Hamlin on Thursday. The team said Hamlin showed “remarkable improvement” over the last day and that he appears to be “neurologically intact,” per physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. While the team said the 24-year-old is “still critically ill,” it said he continues to make progress.
AOL Corp

Bengals WR Tee Higgins opens up for first time since Damar Hamlin play; Josh Allen comes to his defense

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s mother contacted him Thursday morning to give updates about her son’s condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC San Diego

On Friar Podcast: Ideas for Last-Minute Padres Roster Additions

A Fabulous Fish? The Man With the Rocking Chair Delivery? The Sale of the Century? Chest Moss?. The Padres are still looking to add to their roster, especially in the starting pitching rotation, and have plenty of options in both free agency and potential trade targets. On the first OnFriar Podcast of 2023, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp dive into who's out there, who the Padres are looking at, and some under-the-radar ideas that deserve attention.
SAN DIEGO, CA

