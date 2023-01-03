Columbus taxi driver kidnapped by rider, forced to drive 200 miles before escaping, cops say

Columbus police say one man is in police custody for allegedly kidnapping a Columbus taxi driver on New Year’s Day.

A female taxi driver received a call to pickup a passenger on Armour Road around noon on Sunday. The rider, Saiveon Small, asked to be dropped off at a location on Victory Drive and later changing his destination to the Mulberry Creek exit in Harris County, according to police.

While approaching the exit Small reportedly brandished a knife and insisted the driver continue driving north on the interstate, according to officials.

Needing gas, the driver stopped at a gas station in Ringgold, Georgia, where she ran into the gas station and alerted the clerk to call police, at which point Small exited the vehicle and ran away, according to the release.

Georgia State Patrol, Ringgold Police Department, Walker County Sheriff’s Office and the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office all responded and began the search for Small, finding him in a nearby wood line. He was arrested and charged with false imprisonment and felony obstruction, CPD says.

Columbus Police say they will be issuing arrest warrants for Small with charges of kidnapping and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

CPD says Small is still in custody in Ringgold.