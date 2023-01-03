ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

One fantasy basketball analyst's top resolution for 2023: Why daily-lineup leagues are worth the work

By Dan Titus, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mk539_0k29xS4100

Welcome to 2023! As a kid, I can't help but think about how I envisioned the world being some version of Back to the Future II and Demolition Man by now (or insert any sci-fi action flick from the 80s/90s). But hey, I guess I'll make do with flying cars and Cybertrucks for the time being. With the turn of the calendar year also comes New Year's resolutions. The opportunity to manifest a new you. Or keep the old one, whatever you choose.

Most of the fantasy football community is using this time to reflect on how to adjust or improve their processes for next season. However, I'll take a different approach since basketball season is still in session. Besides the typical revisionist, "I should've drafted Luka Doncic over Giannis Antetokounmpo" type of player analysis, here's my fantasy basketball resolution.

I will no longer play in weekly season-long points leagues.

Why?

I've grown to hate it more than the "90-Day Fiancé" spinoffs (you can thank my wife for that).

But hear me out.

Why I'm switching to solely daily-lineup fantasy basketball leagues in 2023

The purpose and intent of weekly leagues are to lock in lineups at the beginning of the week, so you don't have to set lineups every day for up to 23 weeks straight. It's convenient so that you can enjoy playing fantasy basketball but not have to burden with the daily grind. I get it.

It's the easiest path to participation while also becoming so insufferable during the NBA's load management and COVID era that it's rendered the format a headache for me. Two things can be true.

The information cycle for the NBA changes by the hour, and with star player absences reaching new heights, how can anyone confidently set a lineup on Monday and assume that their players will actually suit up for an entire week?

I've been burned more times than I remember, but I distinctly recall a situation with Pacers center Myles Turner at the start of this season. Turner stepped on a ball boy's foot during pregame warmups and sprained his ankle a couple of hours before tip-off. However, it wasn't reported to the public until 30 minutes before the game started. Shame on me for not checking Twitter on the Pacers opening night but needless to say, I found out after the 7 pm ET start.

Well, he missed the rest of Week 1 and a total of three games, which resulted in Turner earning zero points and a loss for my team to open up the year. That experience set the tone for my season. At this point, I'm pretty much waving sage over my computer in the hopes that my fantasy team doesn't sustain any injuries or unexpected absences in the middle of the week.

If you're playing in a weekly league, at least your league mates are dealing with the same limitations. And don't get me wrong; I'm still digging my way out of an early hole, attempting to combat what's outside my control. I look up team schedules in advance to maximize the number of games played each week and make those weekly start/sit decisions based on the volume of games played and the matchups. That's part of the strategy that I love about fantasy basketball — it's just losing the critical element of being able to utilize your bench or making a last-minute pickup off waivers to get the maximum production from your team that irks me.

With all the absences these days, fantasy managers require flexibility and some semblance of control. How else will you be able to juggle the mental gymnastics of dissecting the NBA injury report nightly? Even though daily season-long leagues are laborious, at least they allow you to pivot in a bind. And Yahoo is the only app in the game that enables you to set your "optimal" lineup for the week ahead if you don't want to worry about locking them in daily.

Yahoo's allowing fantasy managers to operate as a weekly league but use its daily features. There's no downside!

So, in 2023, unless I'm asked to compete in a high-stakes or analyst type of league, it'll be daily season-long leagues for me, no questions asked.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football: What went wrong with these three offseason predictions?

There's a litany of words I could use to describe this week's emotions. The jarring reality of the game we watch each week has kept our thoughts away from football and on the status of Damar Hamlin. I'm encouraged by the updates and the outpouring of goodwill in such a dark time. And with this being the last Thursday of the regular season, I don't know what will happen.
WSB Radio

James, Durant lead early in NBA All-Star starter voting

NEW YORK — (AP) — LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets might be headed toward yet another NBA All-Star Game rematch. James is the overall leader so far in All-Star balloting, and Durant leads all Eastern Conference players in early voting returns — putting them on track to be All-Star captains for the third consecutive year.
WSB Radio

Changes on horizon for bowls as CFP expands to 12 teams

College football's bowl season began on Dec. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern, with two .500 teams squaring off in a 15,000-seat stadium in the Bahamas. UAB's 24-20 victory against Miami (Ohio) drew an average of 822,000 viewers to ESPN. It ended up being the least-watched of 39 bowl games on ESPN's networks and one of only two with fewer than 1 million viewers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport

NEW YORK — (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest have forced some fans to confront yet again a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
BUFFALO, NY
WSB Radio

NFL betting: Here are two totals to target in what could be an ugly Week 18

Quarterbacks move the odds more than any other position on the roster. Of course, cluster injuries to certain positions can also have an impact. However, once we see an abrupt swing in the market, it's almost always followed by news about a quarterback's playing status or a team's decision to rest its starters. The latter is a staple of Week 18, leaving bettors to decide if they want to take the points with a playoff team's backups against the starters of one of the worst teams in the league.
WASHINGTON STATE
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant could become candidate for Texas job

Texas basketball announced the firing of head coach Chris Beard on Thursday after his suspension following his arrest on a domestic violence charge on Dec. 12. As the program seeks out a new leader — Rodney Terry remains the interim head coach this season — Duke basketball assistant Jai Lucas might ...
DURHAM, NC
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart provides Georgia football injury updates before 2023 National Championship Game

With just under a week until the 2023 National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU play each other, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injuries. Darnell Washington left the game with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. As expected, Smart said he was hopeful Washington would be able to play. He told ESPN’s Marty Smith on Monday that it was more of a soft tissue injury instead of an ankle sprain.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

AP sources: NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because...
CINCINNATI, OH
WSB Radio

What TCU can learn from other underdogs that won championships

The 2022 TCU Horned Frogs are a case study in beating the odds, across the board. The team as a whole was listed at 200-1 to win the championship as recently as Week 5. (Georgia, by contrast, was already better than 2-1 at that point.) Sonny Dykes outperformed all expectations for a first-year head coach playing with players largely inherited from last year's 5-7 team. Max Duggan beat whatever odds you want to list, rebounding from a health scare and playing his way from the bench to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
FORT WORTH, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy