Kirby Smart provides Georgia football injury updates before 2023 National Championship Game

With just under a week until the 2023 National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU play each other, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Georgia’s injuries.

Darnell Washington left the game with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. As expected, Smart said he was hopeful Washington would be able to play. He told ESPN’s Marty Smith on Monday that it was more of a soft tissue injury instead of an ankle sprain.

In the event Washington is unable to play, freshman tight end Oscar Delp would see an increased role. He took Washington’s reps in the win over Ohio State. On the season, he has five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, Chaz Chambliss left the game with a leg injury. Smart said he is hopeful to get Chambliss, Washington and McClendon all back. Georgia is already without Nolan Smith, the team’s top pass rusher.

In the absence of Chambliss, expect Robert Beal, Marvin Jones Jr. and Jalon Walker to see an uptick in snaps and usage.

