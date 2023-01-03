Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week after Damar Hamlin’s collapse

NFL officials on Tuesday announced that the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week following the collapse Monday night of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals match. The game was paused as Hamlin got medical care on the field and later postponed to allow for a focus on Hamlin’s health.

League officials said in a statement Tuesday that a new date for the game had not yet been determined.

“The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date,” the statement read. “The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Officials added that they were in “regular contact” with the medical team caring for Hamlin, the NFL Players Association and officials with the Bills and the Bengals.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday night’s game, Bills officials said.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” according to the Bills.

Team officials said Hamlin remains in critical condition at the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Family members asked the public to keep him in their prayers.

