Kansas State

New year, lower food tax in Kansas. Here’s what the cut means for your grocery bill

By Kynala Phillips, Natalie Wallington
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

Kansans looking to save a bit more money in the new year are in luck.

The first phase of the state’s move to eliminate taxes on food went into effect on Jan. 1, reducing the state’s food tax to 4% instead of 6.5%.

The state food tax rate will continue to go down year after year until 2025, when it will reach zero.

The Kansas Legislature passed this plan in April.

What foods will see a tax reduction?

  • Grocery items like produce, milk, eggs, bread and meat

  • Bakery items like rolls, cakes, tortillas and breakfast pastries

  • Bottled water and soft drinks

  • Candy and vending machine snacks

  • Dietary supplements

There will be no change in the taxation of items like tobacco, alcohol and some prepared foods that only need to be heated up or come with utensils on the side.

This gradual elimination only applies to the state’s food tax. Local taxes on food will still apply. If you want to get a better understanding of your grocery bill, make sure to review local taxes in Johnson and Wyandotte counties.

It’s unknown how much money this new law will save Kansans in the long run, because inflation may cancel out some of the savings from the tax cuts.

Across the state line, Missouri’s state food tax is currently 4.23% .

KANSAS STATE
