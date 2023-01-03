ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE UPDATES: Strong storms move through the heart of metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — All of metro Atlanta and most of north Georgia are now under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in west Georgia as storms move into the metro Atlanta area.

The storm has produced one tornado warning in Upson County as storms begin to move into metro Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said that he expects metro Atlanta will be in for several hours of strong to severe storms this evening.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for possible isolated tornadoes while a warning means that there has been rotation spotted on radar.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

Here’s what’s happening right now:

LIVE UPDATES:

6:56 p.m.

Two lanes, one northbound and one southbound, flooded on Roswell Road at Sandy Springs Circle.

6:53 p.m.

Flooding blocks three right lanes on I-20 WB at Candler Road. Seek alternate routes.

6:39 p.m.

Standing water has two right lanes block on I-75/85 SB past University Ave.

6:26 p.m.

The tornado watch has been allowed to expire in the far northwest corner of the state.

5:53 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Clayton, Coweta, Fayette, Henry and Spalding counties until 6:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, numerous trees are down in Polk and Coweta counties.

5:49 p.m.

The tornado warning for Upson County has been canceled.

5:47 p.m.

Parts of Coweta county are seeing pea-sized hail.

5:40 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Paulding, DeKalb, Cobb, Douglas, Fulton and Clayton counties until 6:15 p.m.

5:26 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Upson County until 6:15 p.m.

Nitz said there are also damaging straight-line winds in Coweta and Fayette counties. People who live in those areas should seek shelter.

5:26 p.m.

Habersham County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Jan. 4.

5:24 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Coweta and Fayette counties until 6 p.m.

5:13 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carroll, Douglas, Coweta and Fulton counties until 5:45 p.m. Storms could produce winds of 60 mph.

4:45 p.m.

A car fire has all lanes of I-575 shut down at Chastain Road in Cobb County. Seek alternate routes.

4:31 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Randolph County in Alabama until 5:15 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

Flooding has closed the area from South Main Street to West Foster Street in the city of Dallas, Ga.

4:29 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Carrol, Haralson and Heard counties until 5:15 p.m.

4:22 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Troup and Harris counties until 5 p.m.

3:11 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Murray and Whitfield counties until 3:45 p.m.

2:57 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Chattooga and Gorgon counties until 3:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Catoosa, Whitfield, Walker and Dade counties until 3:15 p.m.

1:57 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said a tornado watch is now in effect until 9 p.m. for all of metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia.

The counties included in the watch are Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Gwinnett, Hall, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Troup, Upson, Walker, Walton and Whitfield counties.

1:30 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the first round of storms will start in the next few hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfiKi_0k29wiYe00

