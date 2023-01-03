A little over two months after his untimely death, late Migos member Takeoff gets a fitting tribute on "Without You," the latest single by his fellow member Quavo. The Atlanta rapper shared the track and accompanying lyric video on Wednesday night. The visual shows him smoking in the studio as he reflects on the legacy of Takeoff, who was tragically shot and killed in Houston outside of a bowling alley. Certainly one of the rapper's more somber offerings, the song sees Quavo mourn the loss of his nephew and muse about the connection he shared with his longtime collaborator. The two released their first joint album, Only Built for Infinity Links, a month prior to his death.

