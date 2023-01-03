Read full article on original website
Related
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Family rep: Hamlin’s recovery moving in positive direction
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a family spokesman who described himself as...
Damar Hamlin shows ‘substantial improvement’ in the past 24 hours, physicians say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday game, has shown “substantial” and “remarkable” improvement in the past 24 hours, according to his physicians and team. “While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears neurologically intact,” the Buffalo Bills...
Nurse, doctor in pink Mummers costume help save life during Philadelphia Eagles game
The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t play that well on Sunday, but a couple of fans may have been the true stars. A doctor and a nurse in the stands helped save a man’s life after he fell and stopped breathing. The emergency room doctor from Einstein Medical Center was...
Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and talking to his family and team
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Monday night game, is now breathing on his own and talking with his family and team, the Bills said Friday. He also communicated with his teammates and coaches via video. Physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center,...
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
Dillan Gibbons releases emotional message after two fulfilling years at Florida State
The next step for Gibbons is a shot at the NFL.
