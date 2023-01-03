It was a very sad and stressful Christmas for the family of one woman who was a part of the Disney College Program. On December 25, the family of Marisia Burton shared that the young woman was missing. Her family said they had not heard from the 19-year-old since December 22. She had not contacted them over the holidays, which was very unusual for Burton. They also said that all of Burton’s social media had been deleted and that her bank accounts, which had about $4,000 in them, were wiped clean. Burton had been living at Flamingo Crossing — the housing development for DCP interns.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO