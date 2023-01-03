Read full article on original website
AMY MARIE COGDILL
Amy Marie Cogdill, 43, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Springfield. She is survived by her husband Dax of the home; three daughters, Kirra Marie Cogdill, Kinley Glyndon Cogdill and Karsyn Sutton Cogdill, all of the home; her parents, Gil and Kim Willret of Lebanon; her mother and father-in-law, Karmon and Sammye Cogdill of Lebanon; a sister, Jessica Myers and her husband Trevon of Bixby, Okla.; her sister-in-law, Chantz Cravens and her husband Garrett of Phillipsburg; and four nieces and nephews, Creeden Myers, Nova Myers, Brylie Cravens and Landrye Cravens.
JEANNE RENE HARMON
Jeanne Irene Bench Harmon, 74, of Rogersville, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in her home. She was born Jan. 20, 1948, in Lebanon, Mo. to William Oscar Bench and Mary Elsie Bench. Jeanne married Kenneth Harmon. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Vic Kincheloe. Jeanne...
BILLY L. WOODWORTH
Billy L. Woodworth, 71, of Conway, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Conway. He was born Jan. 22, 1951, in Compton, Ark. to Carl Verion Woodworth and Vergie Faddis Woodworth. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Carl Gene Woodworth. He was raised in Alepena, Ark....
CHARLES “BOB’’ ROBERT YEARY
Charles “Bob’’ Robert Yeary, 62, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 28, 1960, in Monroe, Mich. to Andrew Yeary and Elsie Guy Yeary, who preceded him in death. Bob, as he was known to family and friends, spent the...
DARREL L. SHELTON
Darrel L. Shelton, 66, of Crocker, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Waynesville. He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Lebanon, Mo. to Lester Lee and Betty Jane Peterson Shelton, who preceded him in death. Darrel attended middle school in Swedeborg. He was salutatorian his eighth grade year and also...
Ray’s big night leads Lebanon past Camdenton
Junior Caleb Ray has been a cornerstone of the Lebanon High School basketball team since his freshman season. As a sophomore, he earned a spot on the All-Ozark Conference defensive team and wanted to impact both ends of the floor this year. Ray did just that with a game-high 25 points in a 75-70 over rival Camdenton (9-3 overall, 0-1 Ozark Conference) in front of a packed house on Tuesday night. “The thing about Caleb is that he does everything we ask of him with no questions asked,” Lebanon head coach Ryan Toombs said after the victory. “He wants it so bad sometimes that it can get to him a little bit. We have let the results go and tried to make the right play. There were some tough midrange shots that he hit, but when he’s going downhill and stops on a dime, that is a shot that he hits 90 percent of the time, and I am serious. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
BRENDA DEE (YORK) WOOD
Brenda Dee (York) Wood, 59, of Waynesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the Phelps Health Hospital of Rolla. She is survived by her husband Allen of the home; a daughter, Jessica Rogers (Gary) of Waynesville; two siblings, Sherry Sundell of Osage Beach and Terry York (Annette) of Laquey; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Area Educator Passes After Short Illness
The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of Joel E. Barber School District Principal Amy Cogdill. According to a press release from the school district, Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who the entire Laclede County C-5 District will miss. District counselors will be available to aid students and staff members.
IRENE VERONICA ZEBEL (BARRETT)
Irene Veronica Zebel (Barrett), 88, of Strafford, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She was born April 25, 1934, in Laclede County, Mo. to Sadie Barrett (Montgomery) and Thomas Barrett Sr. On Dec. 2, 1951, she married Ulis “Gene’’ Zebel in Carroll County, Ark. She was preceded in...
MARVIN LEROY MYRES
Marvin Leroy Myres, 77, of Laquey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in his home near Laquey. He is survived by his wife Shirley of Laquey; four children, Kabin Myres (April) of Roby; Coby Myres (Ashley) of Plato; Scott Webb (Paula) of Sullivan, and LeighAnn Gargus (Ron) of Bourbon; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry Henson (Pat) of Guin, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
9 Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Here’s a look at those cases:. Stephen and Michael Quick and Zachary Martin. Brothers...
New year baby born in Lebanon
Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
Joel E. Barber School mourns passing of Principal Amy Cogdill
Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who will be missed by the entire Laclede County C-5 District. The JEB community is devastated by this loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to her husband, children, and her entire family. This is truly a sad day for our area’s education community.” District counselors will be available to aid grieving students and staff members.
Lady 'Jackets win Highway 5 rivalry
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team used a dominant performance from senior Raegan McCowan and junior Bodie Cox to help defeat the Camdenton Lakers in the Highway 5 rivalry on Thursday night, 72-52. McCowan scored 12 of her game-high 32 points (16 rebounds) in the first quarter as the Lady ‘Jackets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 10-3 lead before a bank in three-pointer from the Lady Lakers. Camdenton came alive a bit in the second quarter, but LHS went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. In the second half, LHS outscored Camdenton 34-29 and held onto a 20-point win. Senior Heaven Shockley recorded eight blocks and eight rebounds in the win over the Lakers. Lebanon is coming off a two-game losing streak to Republic and Glendale in the Pink and White Lady Classic over the holiday break. During their matchup against the Lady Falcons at Kickapoo High School in the loser’s bracket, LHS led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Falcons executed their game plan and outscored Lebanon 41-18 in the second and third quarters. Box Score: Lebanon — 16 22 19 15 — 72 Camdenton – 6 17 9 20 — 52 LHS scoring: Raegan McCowan 32, Bodie Cox 19, Heaven Shockley 12, Morgan Durbin 5, Brooklyn O’Cain 2, Faith Coffman 2.
