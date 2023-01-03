Junior Caleb Ray has been a cornerstone of the Lebanon High School basketball team since his freshman season. As a sophomore, he earned a spot on the All-Ozark Conference defensive team and wanted to impact both ends of the floor this year. Ray did just that with a game-high 25 points in a 75-70 over rival Camdenton (9-3 overall, 0-1 Ozark Conference) in front of a packed house on Tuesday night. “The thing about Caleb is that he does everything we ask of him with no questions asked,” Lebanon head coach Ryan Toombs said after the victory. “He wants it so bad sometimes that it can get to him a little bit. We have let the results go and tried to make the right play. There were some tough midrange shots that he hit, but when he’s going downhill and stops on a dime, that is a shot that he hits 90 percent of the time, and I am serious. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO