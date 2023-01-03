Read full article on original website
AMY MARIE COGDILL
Amy Marie Cogdill, 43, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Springfield. She is survived by her husband Dax of the home; three daughters, Kirra Marie Cogdill, Kinley Glyndon Cogdill and Karsyn Sutton Cogdill, all of the home; her parents, Gil and Kim Willret of Lebanon; her mother and father-in-law, Karmon and Sammye Cogdill of Lebanon; a sister, Jessica Myers and her husband Trevon of Bixby, Okla.; her sister-in-law, Chantz Cravens and her husband Garrett of Phillipsburg; and four nieces and nephews, Creeden Myers, Nova Myers, Brylie Cravens and Landrye Cravens.
DARREL L. SHELTON
Darrel L. Shelton, 66, of Crocker, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Waynesville. He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in Lebanon, Mo. to Lester Lee and Betty Jane Peterson Shelton, who preceded him in death. Darrel attended middle school in Swedeborg. He was salutatorian his eighth grade year and also...
IRENE VERONICA ZEBEL (BARRETT)
Irene Veronica Zebel (Barrett), 88, of Strafford, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. She was born April 25, 1934, in Laclede County, Mo. to Sadie Barrett (Montgomery) and Thomas Barrett Sr. On Dec. 2, 1951, she married Ulis “Gene’’ Zebel in Carroll County, Ark. She was preceded in...
CHARLES “BOB’’ ROBERT YEARY
Charles “Bob’’ Robert Yeary, 62, of Lebanon, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in his home. He was born Aug. 28, 1960, in Monroe, Mich. to Andrew Yeary and Elsie Guy Yeary, who preceded him in death. Bob, as he was known to family and friends, spent the...
MARVIN LEROY MYRES
Marvin Leroy Myres, 77, of Laquey, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in his home near Laquey. He is survived by his wife Shirley of Laquey; four children, Kabin Myres (April) of Roby; Coby Myres (Ashley) of Plato; Scott Webb (Paula) of Sullivan, and LeighAnn Gargus (Ron) of Bourbon; 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a brother Jerry Henson (Pat) of Guin, Ala.; a number of nieces and nephews; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.
BRENDA DEE (YORK) WOOD
Brenda Dee (York) Wood, 59, of Waynesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in the Phelps Health Hospital of Rolla. She is survived by her husband Allen of the home; a daughter, Jessica Rogers (Gary) of Waynesville; two siblings, Sherry Sundell of Osage Beach and Terry York (Annette) of Laquey; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ray’s big night leads Lebanon past Camdenton
Junior Caleb Ray has been a cornerstone of the Lebanon High School basketball team since his freshman season. As a sophomore, he earned a spot on the All-Ozark Conference defensive team and wanted to impact both ends of the floor this year. Ray did just that with a game-high 25 points in a 75-70 over rival Camdenton (9-3 overall, 0-1 Ozark Conference) in front of a packed house on Tuesday night. “The thing about Caleb is that he does everything we ask of him with no questions asked,” Lebanon head coach Ryan Toombs said after the victory. “He wants it so bad sometimes that it can get to him a little bit. We have let the results go and tried to make the right play. There were some tough midrange shots that he hit, but when he’s going downhill and stops on a dime, that is a shot that he hits 90 percent of the time, and I am serious. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
Joel E. Barber School mourns passing of Principal Amy Cogdill
Amy Cogdill, principal of Joel E. Barber School, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from complications due to cancer. Superintendent Rachelle Jennings said, “Mrs. Cogdill was an integral part of our school family and a leader who will be missed by the entire Laclede County C-5 District. The JEB community is devastated by this loss. Our prayers and condolences go out to her husband, children, and her entire family. This is truly a sad day for our area’s education community.” District counselors will be available to aid grieving students and staff members.
Sadly 2 Missouri Cities Make Most Violent List in U.S. for 2022
We are now getting numbers for 2022 as we start a new year, and Missouri lands not once but twice on a list of Most Violent Cities in the U.S. for 2022. Moneyinc ranked the top most violent cities in the U.S. and it's not great news for Missouri. Crimes rates rise each year and from city to city, data found that cities with high crime rates have higher unemployment and poor living condition. There's a lot of crime in Missouri, but two cities stand out.
Students can expect more highway patrol troopers at school
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In 2023, students may notice more Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers in schools. A statewide initiative is inviting school districts to let troopers come walk the halls. “Allow us to come in and do walkthroughs, non-disruptive, and in a positive learning environment,” said Sgt. Mike McClure. McClure said the program aims to […]
9 Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the Capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Here’s a look at those cases:. Stephen and Michael Quick and Zachary Martin. Brothers...
Driver dies in crash in Christian County, Mo.
BRUNER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Christian County. The patrol identified the victim as Bryan Baker, 59, of Branson, Mo. Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 14 east of Bruner on Thursday around 10 a.m. Investigators say his vehicle drove...
Lady 'Jackets win Highway 5 rivalry
The Lebanon High School girls’ basketball team used a dominant performance from senior Raegan McCowan and junior Bodie Cox to help defeat the Camdenton Lakers in the Highway 5 rivalry on Thursday night, 72-52. McCowan scored 12 of her game-high 32 points (16 rebounds) in the first quarter as the Lady ‘Jackets (7-4 overall, 1-0 Ozark Conference) jumped out to a 10-3 lead before a bank in three-pointer from the Lady Lakers. Camdenton came alive a bit in the second quarter, but LHS went into the locker room with a 38-23 lead. In the second half, LHS outscored Camdenton 34-29 and held onto a 20-point win. Senior Heaven Shockley recorded eight blocks and eight rebounds in the win over the Lakers. Lebanon is coming off a two-game losing streak to Republic and Glendale in the Pink and White Lady Classic over the holiday break. During their matchup against the Lady Falcons at Kickapoo High School in the loser’s bracket, LHS led 16-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Falcons executed their game plan and outscored Lebanon 41-18 in the second and third quarters. Box Score: Lebanon — 16 22 19 15 — 72 Camdenton – 6 17 9 20 — 52 LHS scoring: Raegan McCowan 32, Bodie Cox 19, Heaven Shockley 12, Morgan Durbin 5, Brooklyn O’Cain 2, Faith Coffman 2.
Start to Finish
NIANGUA, MO. – In today’s farming climate, if a young person wants to keep the family farm alive, they sometimes has to get creative. That’s what fifth-generation farmer, Wyatt Dill, did when he decided he wanted to stay on the farm. “We use to just background the...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Carl Junction woman killed in cross-median crash at Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning, 9:30 a.m., January 3, 2023, and claimed the life of a Carl Junction, Mo. woman. Troop D’s Major Crash Investigation Unit (MCIU) processed the two vehicle crash located on US-65,...
Warsaw Man Injured in Benton County Crash
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2006 Jeep Liberty, driven by 20-year-old Zander D. Fletcher of Warsaw, was at Bent Tree Drive and Homer Avenue (north of Route Z) around 5:15 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
