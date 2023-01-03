Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Massachusetts Orders Offshore Wind Projects to Push Ahead as Inflation Drives Up Costs
Massachusetts has denied requests from developers to renegotiate electricity contracts for proposed offshore wind farms after soaring inflation drove up construction costs, effectively ordering the renewable energy projects to push ahead. New England utility Avangrid Inc. asked state regulators last month to cancel the power purchase agreements it made with...
constructiondive.com
New York-area infrastructure gets a boost from $8.3B Port Authority budget
The Port of Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $8.3 billion budget has been approved for 2023, and will ensure improvements to legacy infrastructure, customer experience and economic development in the region, according to a press release. The 2023 budget consists of $3.7 billion for operating expenses, $2.9...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
How millions of missing workers are making do without a job
NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Workers still have power over their bosses, and a recession won’t stop the Great Resignation
Employees in the U.S. can’t quit quitting. Even with a recession looming, many workers aren’t afraid to leave their job for a better one. When predictions of an economic downturn first started popping up, some CEOs thought (or hoped) that workers’ leverage in a tight labor market would end. Gone would be the days of remote or hybrid options or just general bargaining power for the worker.
Labor market mystery: Why higher-income workers are hurting the most
Wall Street and Silicon Valley have been slammed by the Fed's inflation fight.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
CNBC
Workers still quitting at high rates — and getting a big bump in pay
Americans quit their jobs at a higher rate in November than October, the first time since March that the metric has increased, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. Workers overwhelmingly leave their jobs for new positions, economists said. They generally receive a pay boost for doing so — and that premium has risen substantially for job switchers.
Why some employers are offering their largest raises in decades
Employers are, on average, offering their highest raises in decades as they look to hold on to employees who might otherwise switch companies or jobs for a salary boost. Wall Street Journal reporter Gabriel Rubin joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down how salaries compare for workers who are staying put versus those who are jumping ship.
Chewy CFO Seeks Labor Cost Savings via Automated Fulfillment
Chewy will reportedly open at least two automated fulfillment centers as it tries to curb rising labor costs. Speaking to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Tuesday (Jan. 3), Chief Financial Officer Mario Marte said the move will reduce the time workers spend tracking down and packaging products for the online pet supply retailer.
money.com
Best Paying Jobs In Transportation
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. If you’re looking for a job that offers both an exciting experience, stability and a good salary, consider exploring the best paying jobs in transportation. According to ZipRecruiter, the average pay is $50,816 a year, but top earners are making $85,000 annually across the United States.
Less than 40 percent of workers feel their salary has kept up with inflation: poll
Story at a glance Just 37 percent of U.S. workers feel their salary has kept up with soaring inflation, according to a recent survey, while 41 percent believe they’re currently being underpaid. Inflation spikes throughout 2022 prompted some workers to call for inflation-adjusted salaries, though few companies took heed. The Federal Reserve did slow its…
money.com
Highest Paying Retail Jobs
*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
ValueWalk
Revealed: The Industries Making The Most Money In Each US State
In New Jersey, the industry contributing the most to GDP is real estate and rental and leasing. Professional, scientific, and technical services ranks as second. The Industries Making The Most Money In Each US State. Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product...
constructiondive.com
Nonresidential construction spending ticks up; recession fears remain
Nonresidential spending equaled $930.1 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in November, up 0.9% from October and 8.5% year over year, according to a report from Associated Builders and Contractors. Spending increased on a monthly basis in nine of 16 nonresidential subcategories. Private nonresidential spending increased 1.7%, while public spending...
Private-sector employers add 235,000 jobs in December, payroll company reports
(The Center Square) – Private-sector employers added 235,000 new hires across the United States in December, according to the December ADP National Employment Report produced by the ADP Research Institute in collaboration with Stanford Digital. Medium and small firms had robust hiring as big companies experienced declining job creation. “The labor market is strong but fragmented,” said Chief Economist Nela Richardson in a statement, “with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size. Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have...
Advancing Your Career Through Education In An Economic Downturn
An economic recession is as good a time as any to revisit personal and professional goals and pursue them afresh.
Tech firms lead companies with most December job cuts -report
NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - American technology firms dominated the number of announced job cuts in December, as some employers downsized workforces to brace for the prospect of difficult economic times looming ahead.
constructiondive.com
‘Good news is bad news’ in latest labor report
Construction’s job openings were largely flat in November compared to the month before, according to new Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The amount of unfilled positions for which contractors are actively recruiting declined by 2,000 to 388,000, according to analysis from Associated Builders and Contractors. That small drop —...
supplychain247.com
Freight Payment Update: In with the new
A long time ago, the freight bill payments sector ditched its green eyeshades and moved to a mainframe computer. Then came the evolution to a desktop and then the laptop—and that’s now led to a new digital methodology of doing business from practically anywhere freight is managed. Could paying freight bills from one’s smartphone be next?
