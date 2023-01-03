Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Three Men Cited For Red Drum Violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Georgia men for alleged red drum violations in Plaquemines Parish on Dec. 29. Agents cited Cole T. Kennedy, 18, Chapman Ward, 18, and Steven Ward, 51, all from Newnan, Georgia, for possessing over the limit of red drum (off water).
houmatimes.com
Detectives Seeking Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in three parishes including Lafourche. Malik Williams, 19, of Houma should be considered armed and dangerous. On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle...
houmatimes.com
Man leads officers on pursuit on Eastside
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early afternoon hours of January 5, a Houma man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit on the Eastside of Houma. Shawn David Broyard Jr., 30, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Trespassing, and outstanding warrants for the Houma Police Department, in connection with the incident.
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers murder suspect arrested in Louisiana
The Fort Myers Police Department says the man wanted for shooting and killing someone outside a restaurant in November has been arrested in Louisiana. Police say Hector Edgardo Perdomo, 24, was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service on Thursday. Perdomo is accused of shooting and killing...
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
NOLA.com
After inmate's suicide at Louisiana prison, family confronts prison officials: 'We need justice'
The family of a Louisiana prison inmate who hanged himself in his cell publicly confronted corrections officials on Thursday, demanding more information and saying he had begged for medical and mental health treatment before his death. Family members learned of Jamaal Harris' death on Nov. 13, 2022. He was 23...
WDSU
New Orleans police makes quick arrest in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police say detectives quickly arrested a suspect wanted in a Thursday night shooting in New Orleans East. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Officials said when officers arrived on scene they found a 44-year-old man...
houmatimes.com
Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux
Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
More overnight violence in New Orleans, teen dumped at hospital dies
New Orleans Police say someone drove a teenage to the hospital just after 2:00am. He was suffering from bullet wounds and died. Whoever dropped him off didn’t stick around.
NOPD: 1 dead, 1 wounded in two shootings in two hours
NEW ORLEANS — A juvenile with a gunshot wound is dropped off at the hospital, but later dies and a man is shot on Louisiana Avenue in two shootings that happened just two hours apart. According to an NOPD report, at about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, a car arrives...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Repossession employees have gun pointed at them in Terrytown
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance where the reporting party had a gun. The suspect was 39-year-old, James Cress, of Terrytown. Court documents stated that a repossession company came onto Cresses’ property to retrieve his vehicle. Cress then came out...
wbrz.com
NAKAMOTO: State Police fires trooper famous for social media persona amid scrutiny over hit and run
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state trooper who garnered fame on Facebook and Tiktok under the name "Stalekracker" has lost his job amid an investigation into accusations that he fled the scene of a boating crash while off duty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned Thursday that Justin Chiasson is terminated...
Arrest warrant issued in killing at downtown Rouses
New Orleans Interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork confirmed Thursday that detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for a suspect in the Dec. 23 killing of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
houmatimes.com
Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division...
NOLA.com
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know
At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
45 vehicle break-ins in River Ridge; officer fires at fleeing vehicle
RIVER RIDGE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the department is investigating a reported vehicle burglary where a responding officer fired his weapon at a fleeing suspect. The sheriff’s office says just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a report of vehicle burglaries in...
cenlanow.com
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
