Three Men Cited For Red Drum Violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Georgia men for alleged red drum violations in Plaquemines Parish on Dec. 29. Agents cited Cole T. Kennedy, 18, Chapman Ward, 18, and Steven Ward, 51, all from Newnan, Georgia, for possessing over the limit of red drum (off water).
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Detectives Seeking Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted in three parishes including Lafourche. Malik Williams, 19, of Houma should be considered armed and dangerous. On January 5, 2023, detectives investigated the theft of a vehicle and a series of vehicle...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Man leads officers on pursuit on Eastside

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that in the early afternoon hours of January 5, a Houma man was arrested after leading officers on a short pursuit on the Eastside of Houma. Shawn David Broyard Jr., 30, was arrested on charges of Speeding, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Criminal Trespassing, and outstanding warrants for the Houma Police Department, in connection with the incident.
HOUMA, LA
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
Fort Myers murder suspect arrested in Louisiana

The Fort Myers Police Department says the man wanted for shooting and killing someone outside a restaurant in November has been arrested in Louisiana. Police say Hector Edgardo Perdomo, 24, was arrested in Slidell, Louisiana, by the United States Marshals Service on Thursday. Perdomo is accused of shooting and killing...
FORT MYERS, FL
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
Attempted Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced the arrest of Brandon Benoit (W/M, 37), of Thibodaux, LA for Attempted Armed Robbery (Felony), Criminal Trespass, Resisting an Officer and two Drug & Theft (Related) 17th JDC Contempt of Court Warrants. On Friday, January 6th, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Thibodaux Police...
THIBODAUX, LA
Repossession employees have gun pointed at them in Terrytown

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance where the reporting party had a gun. The suspect was 39-year-old, James Cress, of Terrytown. Court documents stated that a repossession company came onto Cresses’ property to retrieve his vehicle. Cress then came out...
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
Gibson man arrested for October murder investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Gibson man wanted in connection with a murder investigation, which occurred on October 20, 2022. Romallic Dynell Nash Sr., 50, was arrested out of state on charges of 2nd Degree Murder. On December 14, 2022, Detectives of the Violent Crimes Division...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
45 vehicle break-ins in River Ridge; officer fires at fleeing vehicle

RIVER RIDGE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that the department is investigating a reported vehicle burglary where a responding officer fired his weapon at a fleeing suspect. The sheriff’s office says just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a report of vehicle burglaries in...
ELMWOOD, LA
One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA

