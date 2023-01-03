Read full article on original website
Storm Lake Police Community Officer Retiring
Graciela Vreize, a Storm Lake Police Community Service Officer, has announced that she'll be retiring from the Storm Lake Police Department next Wednesday, January 11th. Vrieze has served with the SLPD since 1993 and was the first bi-lingual community service officer to assist in the Storm Lake area. The public...
Vivian Hildreth, age 97, of Marion, formerly of Storm Lake
Vivian Hildreth, age 97, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa died on January 4, 2023, at the Winslow House in Marion. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 9, 2023 from 1-2:00 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will follow the...
Storm Lake Snow Emergency Extended
The Snow Emergency issued for Storm Lake has been extended to Thursday (Jan. 5th) at 6am. A reminder that during a snow emergency, Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in the Central Business District between the hours of 2am and 6am; parking is NOT ALLOWED in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot B and Lot D; Parking is allowed overnight in downtown public parking lots designated as Lot A and Lot C during a snow emergency.
Leadership Change at Storm Lake Radio
Storm Lake Radio has a new general manager. Laura Hanks took over as station manager on January 1st for Buzz Paterson, who had been the GM since 2001. Buzz started in radio in 1987, and will continue working for the stations on a part time basis. Laura began at Storm...
Ruth K. Sexton, age 95, of Storm lake, formerly Newell
Ruth K. Sexton, age 95, of Storm lake, Iowa, formerly Newell, Iowa, died January 2, 2023 at the Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake. Funeral services will take place Friday, January 6, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell. Burial will be in the Newell Cemetery.
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal
Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
Arrest Made Following Dead Animals Discovery in Sac City
An arrest has been made after several dead animals were discovered at a Sac City residence. According to a news release, on New Years Day Sunday, the Sac City Police Department investigated an alleged animal abuse report at 211 East Ahrens Street. Authorities found three deceased dogs in freezers, and two deceased cats were found in the residence.
Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old
LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly but calm weekend ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The first full weekend of 2023 is upon us, and overall the forecast will be calm and a little on the chilly side. WEATHER ALERTS: A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until noon for northeastern, eastern and southeastern South Dakota, as well as Lyon, Sioux, O’Brien, Osceola, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties.
Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident
Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
IOWA D-O-T VEHICLE STRUCK BY SEMI ON I-29
THE IOWA D-O-T IS URGING DRIVERS TO SLOW DOWN AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT’S AHEAD AFTER A D-O-T VEHICLE WAS HEAVILY DAMAGED IN A CRASH ALONG INTERSTATE-29 TUESDAY. A SPOKESPERSON FOR THE IOWA D-O-T SAYS A MOTOR VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WAS INSIDE HIS VEHICLE, PROVIDING TRAFFIC CONTROL AT A CRASH SITE SOUTH OF ONAWA IN MONONA COUNTY IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES WHEN A SEMI HIT THE S-U-V FROM BEHIND.
Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman
Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
81-year-old Siouxland man faces burglary charges
The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they received a report from a resident north of Orange City that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel entered their home, and wouldn't leave.
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
Swea City Woman Reaches Plea Agreement in Theft Case
–A Swea City woman has reached a plea agreement after being taken into custody by Sheriff’s Deputies in Palo Alto County late last week. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies arrested 38-year-old Sara Marie Wells around 5:15 PM on Friday, December 30th. Wells was taken into custody on 2 outstanding warrants for failure to appear.
Countryside Body Shop changes owners, name
SIOUX CENTER—Three rural Sioux Center businesses have gained new ownership as of Jan. 1. Arlin and Janene Van Gorp sold their businesses — Countryside Body Shop, Countryside Signs and A & J Self Storage — to Sioux County natives Joel and Allison De Weerd. Countryside Body Shop’s...
Orange City teen charged for cannabidiol
ORANGE CITY—An Orange City 18-year-old was arrested about 3:35 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — cannabidiol, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Grace Elizabeth Harper stemmed from the stop of a...
Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest
SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
