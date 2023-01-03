ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Related
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

I-81/581 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from I-81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was closed for about four hours on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say the tractor-trailer, which was carrying turkeys, overturned on the ramp at exit 59, closing it down. […]
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Fulton County crash

FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
FULTON COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pedestrians struck by vehicle, injured in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police incident in Adams County cleared

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion

A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to incident in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
abc27 News

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Nottingham MD

Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead

OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

