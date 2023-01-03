Read full article on original website
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A crash caused major backups on Interstate 81 in Franklin County Friday morning. A southbound lane of I-81 was blocked in Chambersburg before Exit 17, Walker Road. A PennDOT camera near the exit showed a long line of stopped vehicles. The crash has been cleared and...
I-81/581 ramp reopened after tractor-trailer crash
HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The ramp from I-81 south to Route 581 in Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was closed for about four hours on Friday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say the tractor-trailer, which was carrying turkeys, overturned on the ramp at exit 59, closing it down. […]
Woman died in Fulton County crash
FULTON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — One woman died after a single-vehicle crash in Fulton County on the morning of Jan. 5, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State Police say Carol Shaffer, 70, was driving on Lincoln Highway in Ayr Township when she traveled off the side of the roadway and hit two reflective road markers. […]
abc27 News
Pedestrians struck by vehicle, injured in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Two pedestrians were injured when they were hit by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Jan. 5, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police say they responded to the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue around noon for a pedestrian accident. The two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were flown to a trauma […]
2 struck after reportedly not using crosswalk, airlifted to hospital
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were injured while crossing a road in Chambersburg Borough. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 12:02 p.m., two pedestrians were reportedly crossing along the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. According to the Chambersburg Police Department, they were not using the crosswalk at the intersection.
abc27.com
Carlisle Pike in Adams County reopened after nearly 12-hour police incident
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Pike is back open in Adams County after a nearly 12-hour police incident. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an active police incident on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, Adams County, was closing part of the Carlisle Pike starting shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
WGAL
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
Police incident in Adams County cleared
NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Update, Jan. 6, 4:09 a.m.: Trooper Frazer reports that police left the scene around 2:00 a.m. There is no word on the cause or nature of the incident at this time. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently at the scene of a New Oxford street.
UPDATE Two Pedestrians MedEvaced In Critical Condition Following Chambersburg Crash: Police
Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. The police arrived to find the two victims struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue at the intersection of Wayne and Sheller Avenues at 12:16 p.m. An "initial investigation...
pahomepage.com
Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion
A shelter in place alert Thursday caused confusion in the Midstate. The alert was supposed to go to people in the vicinity of a police incident happening in Susquehanna Township, but it went farther than expected, reaching people in Cumberland and York counties. Dauphin Co. emergency alert issues cause confusion.
Maryland Man Captured By PA State Police Fleeing Hit-Run In Chambersburg: Authorities
A Maryland man struck a pedestrian and fled in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities say. Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, was arrested fleeing the scene at the intersection of S. Second and E. Mckinley streets around 9:20 p.m. by Pennsylvania state police, according to the Chambersburg police department. The pedestrian...
Student Robbed Walking To School Bus Stop In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old student was shoved up against a building and robbed "while walking to his bus stop," Northern York County Regional police announced in a release on Friday, Jan. 6.The teenager's encounter with an unknown male wearing a winter coat with a fur lined hood in the 700 block of Albrig…
Chambersburg man arrested after alleged assault using blocks of concrete
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department arrested a man accused of working with four others to assault a victim with cinder blocks and other various weapons. Allan David Dominguez, 18, of Chambersburg, was arrested on Jan. 5 in connection to the assault. Police responded to the 100 block...
WGAL
Police respond to incident in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is a police incident right now in Dauphin County. Details are very limited at this time, but there is a police presence in Susquehanna Township at Linglestown Road and Crooked Hill Road. WGAL is trying to learn more information. Stay with us for updates.
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
local21news.com
Two men arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Mifflin Co. woman
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they have arrested the two men they claim killed a Mifflin County woman. Officials said they have charged Michael Kennedy from Yeagertown, Pennsylvania and Trevor Middaugh from Lewistown, Pennsylvania with the deadly shooting of Paige Kibe. Kennedy and Middaugh...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
