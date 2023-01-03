ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NBC News

Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos

Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
Deadline

House Adjourns Until Friday After Kevin McCarthy Fails To Secure Speakership In 11th Round Of Voting — Update

UPDATE: After five roll call votes and no speaker. the House is adjourning for the night. When they return, many members will be marking the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol. PREVIOUSLY: As expected, Kevin McCarthy fell short on the 11th ballot for speaker of the House. While there are reports of an imminent deal with at least some of the dissidents, an agreement doesn’t appear to be finalized as McCarthy’s allies plan to seek an adjournment until noon ET/9 AM PT on Friday. On the floor, Democrats have been in a large huddle around Hakeem Jeffries and other leaders. Jeffries...
Vox

How Kevin McCarthy (finally) became speaker of the House

Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. Charlie Brown never kicked...
KRMG

GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
KESQ News Channel 3

McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in marathon voting Tuesday to become House speaker, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in two rounds — less even The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, not giving up appeared first on KESQ.
Axios

McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
New York Post

Hochul personally lobbying NY Dems as she tries to secure Hector LaSalle as top judge

Gov. Kathy Hochul is personally lobbying key Dem state senators to back her controversial nomination of Judge Hector LaSalle for top New York jurist — warning at least one she will “remember” who’s with her. Hochul and her staff are desperately trying to salvage her choice of LaSalle as he battles intense opposition from lefty pols, who could succeed in making her the first-ever governor to have her judicial pick to lead the state’s highest court rejected, some of the pols told The Post. The lobbied lawmakers include several Democratic members of the state Senate’s powerful Judiciary Committee – the panel charged...
