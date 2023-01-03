Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women: The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Ohio State Kicker's Mother Sends Clear Message To Fans
Ohio State pushed No. 1 Georgia to the brink during Saturday's Peach Bowl, the second of two thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Unfortunately, someone had to lose the game, and that turned out to be the Buckeyes. Ohio State fell 42-41 after kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard ...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Golf Digest
Trae Young puts sleeping security guard on blast, delivers his coldest shot of the season
Trae Young has developed an impressive reputation for delivering daggers in his young NBA career. But his latest one came before a game. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Sacramento, the Hawks guard noticed a sleeping security guard on his way into the arena. And he whipped out his phone to put the guy on blast:
Sanders to Wear Nike Gear Despite Colorado’s Under Armour Pact
Sanders, who left Jackson State for Colorado in December, has a clothing-specific clause in his contract.
Breaking: Former Alabama Running Back Trey Sanders Announces Transfer Destination
Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders entered the transfer portal this winter after spending his first three college seasons with the Crimson Tide. Today, the former five-star tailback recruit has found his new home: Texas Christian University. Sanders took to social media today ...
Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move
It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct.
tigerdroppings.com
Aaron Rodgers Is Reportedly Dating Milwaukee Bucks Heiress, Meet Mallory Edens
Aaron Rodgers has yet another lady in his life. The Green Bay Packers star QB is reportedly dating Milwaukee Bucks heiress Mallory Edens, whom he's been seen sitting courtside with. Per Daily Mail... quote:. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently in the middle of a four-game win...
FOX Sports
Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle
Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
tigerdroppings.com
Here’s A Look At The Medical Staff That Are On-Site At Every NFL Game
Bart Scott Accused Tee Higgins of Lowering His Helmet on Damar Hamlin Hit on 'First Take'. LOL, The NFL PR spin is off the charts. I wonder if that medical staff are all equipped with the latest booster shot? They love shooting up their players with experimental gene altering drugs. Young athletes are dropping dead all over the world and we can't talk about it! Nothing to see here. All is well...
tigerdroppings.com
'The Young and the Restless' Actress Revealed Her Routine Prior To Georgia Football Games
"The Young and the Restless" actress Susan Walters is a big Georgia fan. While on "College Sports on SiriusXM" Wednesday, she revealed her routine on Saturdays prior to Bulldogs games... (The Spun)
tigerdroppings.com
Well-Known Bettor Places $1.5 Million Wager On TCU
According to reports, Jim McIngvale, aka "Mattress Mack," has put down $1.5 million on the underdog TCU at the DraftKings Sportsbook in Louisiana. The payout is huge...
tigerdroppings.com
Saints and Pelicans Donate Automated External Defibrillators In Aftermath Of Damar Hamlin
The Damar Hamlin incident has inspired the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans to donate automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local facilities throughout Louisiana to ensure their community is prepared for all medical emergencies... quote:. The AEDs would be given to 40 New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) facilities and 27 Jefferson...
Georgia Governor Takes Clear Shot at CFP Championship Game's Policy
Ever since the College Football Playoff announced on Wednesday that tailgating will not be allowed prior to Monday's national title game, college football fans have made their displeasure clear. Joining them Thursday was a particularly prominent figure. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took a shot at Los ...
tigerdroppings.com
Bobby Petrino Is Joining This SEC Program's Staff
That pic always cracks me up lmao. He doesn't have a choice. I think that was the deal when he had to fire his OC. Maybe Jimbo sees himself as Saban in rehabilitating college careers. He can't rehabilitate his own career from losing Winston... how will he rehabilitate Bobby Knievel's?
Ex-Ohio State Quarterback Might Face Another Prison Sentence
Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter, the fourth overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, could be sent back to prison this week, his lawyer announced this Thursday. Schlichter, just months after completing an 11-year prison sentence stemming from fraud charges, was found unresponsive in a ...
