Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.

“I haven’t seen it yet,” Irving said when asked if he saw the news about Mitchell scoring the 71 points. “10 away from 81. Records are meant to be broken. I’m happy that he did it. What’s funny about it is, I was on Call of Duty a little bit before the game with Don (Donovan Mitchell) and we were playing quads and he was locked in, I could tell.”

Irving scored 27 points in the Nets’ 139-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday and it’s clear that he was in a good mood. He played great from the opening tip and he was more than happy to give praise to the incredible feat that Mitchell pulled off.

The Brooklyn Nets have now won 12 straight games and look to continue that streak on Wednesday at the Chicago Bulls that Mitchell just torched. Maybe Irving has something up his sleeve after seeing what Mitchell did.