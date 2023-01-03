ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Half-Acre Lot in Linda Vista Slated for Development Sells for Almost $4M

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKw6s_0k29sIf200
A view of the 6600 block of Linda Vista Road. Photo credit: Screen shot, Google Street View

A Linda Vista parcel just shy of a half acre in size has been sold for $3.96 million, according to a real estate brokerage.

Aaron Bove and Jared Wallach, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego Del Mar office, represented the unnamed seller. The buyer, a prospective developer, was procured by Bove.

The site could yield approximately 75 units of new housing, the brokerage said.

“There still is a market for apartment housing and rent-to-build projects (as) substantiated by this and several other recent closings,” Bove said. “We were also able to close on unentitled land within 120 days which was a huge success for both our buyer (and) seller in this changing market.”

The 18,461-square-foot lot, at 6645 Linda Vista Road, was once home to a gas station. Located a half-mile from the University of San Diego, the .42-acre parcel received multiple offers and ultimately closed over list price.

“The redevelopment of Riverwalk, the close proximity of Francis Parker School and USD, and the consistent renovations of existing apartment buildings makes Linda Vista one of the hotter markets in San Diego,” Bove said.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a commercial real estate brokerage firm, specializes in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services.

Comments / 0

Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 144-Unit Community in Oceanside, California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Merrill Gardens Oceanside. The 144-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community is located in Oceanside, a coastal city between Los Angeles and San Diego. The community was built in 1999, totaling approximately 96,905 square...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Old Library Expected to Soon Become a Shelter

The city expects to welcome homeless San Diegans to sleep in its old Central Library later this month. Mayor Todd Gloria’s office said the city is preparing the long-vacant downtown library to accommodate 26 beds this winter and to get final approval from the fire marshal to shelter unhoused residents there.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Cali Breakfast opens in downtown San Diego

Cali Breakfast, a new café serving Latin American and California breakfast dishes with a cocktail program, opened in November in the historic El Cortez building in downtown San Diego. Cali Breakfast is both child- and pet-friendly. The menu at Cali Breakfast combines various breakfast and brunch options, including lobster...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Urgent Need for Volunteers at FEEDING SAN DIEGO

Feeding San Diego, the county’s leading hunger relief and food rescue organization, is in urgent need of volunteers this month. While the organization had thousands of volunteers over the holidays, numbers have dropped in the new year. Feeding San Diego rescues surplus food from businesses and farms and helps...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

16-Foot Waves? Big Thursday Is Barreling Down on San Diego

A powerful storm was making its way toward the San Diego area Wednesday and is expected to bring with it some of the biggest waves in recent memory. Combined with possible coastal flooding from anticipated heavy rainfall, locals in Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and elsewhere may be in for a memorable couple days of stormy weather.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista

The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Euthanization of LA mountain lion highlights importance of preserving animals in urban areas

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The recent death of LA's beloved mountain lion P-22 is a reminder that protected spaces and crossings are needed to ensure the health and safety of urban wildlife in Southern California. A new exhibit, 'Caught on Camera' at the San Diego Natural History Museum highlights the use of technology to study animals roaming around the county in an effort to help maintain biodiversity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

New Sheriff Kelly A. Martinez Officially Takes Office

Kelly A. Martinez, undersheriff sheriff for nearly a year, officially took office as San Diego County’s new Sheriff at noon Monday. On Dec. 16, the San Diego native took the formal oath of office as the county’s 31st sheriff after winning the general election. A ceremonial swearing-in event, during which Martinez will take her oath before the public, will take place Jan. 9.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Strong Pacific Storm Bearing Down on San Diego, with Dangerously High Surf

A strong Pacific storm is forecast to move into San Diego on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerously high surf. Light to moderate rain fell across most of Southern California Wednesday as residents braced for the brunt of the “bomb cyclone” moving across California, with forecasters saying the full force of the storm should hit San Diego County by Thursday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy