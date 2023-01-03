ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Planet Fitness To Offer Sneak Peak With Giveaways

Lubbock's new location of Planet Fitness (5005 Marsha Sharp FRWY) is having a Sneak Peek celebration on Saturday, January 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join us Saturday, January 7th from 4-6pm at the NEW Lubbock, TX (West) Planet Fitness location! Step into the Judgement Free Zone®, meet our friendly staff, and check out our clean and spacious environment.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Catholic Charites is hosting a free Healthy Families conference on Saturday, January 21

LUBBOCK, Texas—This family conference hosted by Catholic Charities will empower families to thrive in difficult times. The conference will provide resources and tools that develop the parents’ skills and ensure the safety and well-being of their families. This is a family friendly event with a provided meal. Get registered for this free conference at 806-765-8475, cclubbock.org, family@cclubbock.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

4ore Golf is part of Lubbock Dining For Charities

LUBBOCK, Texas—4ore Golf is a great place to spend time with the family, enjoy the outdoors, good food and even book your next event. 4ore Golf is also part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at 4oregolf.com, @4oregolf, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Habitat ReStore is hosting their monthly DIY workshop on Saturday, January 7

LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to get organized for the New Year. The Darlin Dime ladies will be offering their free monthly DIY workshop at Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street on Saturday, January 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No supplies needed. While you are there, shop around the Habitat ReStore. They are always needing donations and all the proceeds go to support building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Find out more @lubbockhabitatrestore.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Sippin’ on the South Plains: English Newsom Cellars

LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares English Newsom Cellars and their story with us. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show covering the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock shares Three Kings Day

LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock joins us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy