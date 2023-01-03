Read full article on original website
Can You Believe This Tea Store Is Actually Open In Lubbock?
After probably years of waiting this new tea spot is now open in Lubbock. To me, there's nothing quite like a good tea place. I'm a sucker for all kinds of teas, so when I saw the signs up for this place a long time ago I got so excited.
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
New Lubbock Planet Fitness To Offer Sneak Peak With Giveaways
Lubbock's new location of Planet Fitness (5005 Marsha Sharp FRWY) is having a Sneak Peek celebration on Saturday, January 7th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Join us Saturday, January 7th from 4-6pm at the NEW Lubbock, TX (West) Planet Fitness location! Step into the Judgement Free Zone®, meet our friendly staff, and check out our clean and spacious environment.
Catholic Charites is hosting a free Healthy Families conference on Saturday, January 21
LUBBOCK, Texas—This family conference hosted by Catholic Charities will empower families to thrive in difficult times. The conference will provide resources and tools that develop the parents’ skills and ensure the safety and well-being of their families. This is a family friendly event with a provided meal. Get registered for this free conference at 806-765-8475, cclubbock.org, family@cclubbock.org.
4ore Golf is part of Lubbock Dining For Charities
LUBBOCK, Texas—4ore Golf is a great place to spend time with the family, enjoy the outdoors, good food and even book your next event. 4ore Golf is also part of Lubbock Dining For Charities. What a great way to enjoy some fun while giving back to the community. This month, DFC is supporting Open Door, which helps those in poverty or fighting homelessness. Find out more at 4oregolf.com, @4oregolf, diningforcharitieslub.com, opendoorlbk.org.
Habitat ReStore is hosting their monthly DIY workshop on Saturday, January 7
LUBBOCK, Texas—What a great way to get organized for the New Year. The Darlin Dime ladies will be offering their free monthly DIY workshop at Habitat ReStore located at 3630 50th Street on Saturday, January 7 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. No supplies needed. While you are there, shop around the Habitat ReStore. They are always needing donations and all the proceeds go to support building homes for Habitat for Humanity. Find out more @lubbockhabitatrestore.
Sippin’ on the South Plains: English Newsom Cellars
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares English Newsom Cellars and their story with us. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show covering the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend on KLBK.
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
Lubbock Winner Parks Tiny Yellow Truck Like A Total Douche For All To See
One Lubbock driver took it upon themselves to park their bright yellow, teensy, tiny, baby truck absolutely horribly today in front of Academy. Maybe they thought it was cute and nobody would notice. Unfortunately for them, an FMX listener submitted this photo today and we think it's pretty gosh darn...
Tumbleweed Takeover: Residents unsure what to do with the piles of weeds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not uncommon to see tumbleweeds blowing through West Texas, but some residents in Wolfforth say their homes are overwhelmed by these giant balls of thorns. Gabi Rue, a Wolfforth homeowner says, “That wind is just not letting them get by, and then it just...
Semi Annual Sales at South Plains Mall
LUBBOCK, Texas—January means Semi Annual Sales at the South Plains Mall. You will find sale signs all over the mall. It’s a great time to use those gift cards you received, splurge on yourself or just get ahead on gifts for 2023. The South Plains Mall is located at 6002 Slide Rd. Keep up with them at southplainsmall.com or on Instagram: @ShopSouthPlainsMall.
‘I don’t know what to do’: Tumbleweed Invasion at homes across West Texas
Tumbleweeds blowing into homes across West Texas made it a headache for residents who take pride in their yards during the first week of January.
Latino Lubbock shares Three Kings Day
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock joins us every Thursday with updates and ways to get plugged in with our community. Make sure to pick up your free copy of the January edition of Latino Lubbock magazine on stands or online at latinolubbock.net.
19-year-old dies in his sleep, Lubbock family blames herbal supplement, kratom
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock mother is mourning the loss of her son after she said her son passed away from taking an herbal supplement. The supplement is called kratom and is made from tree leaves that have psychoactive compounds that may be addictive. It’s typically found in smoke shops in the form of a pill or powder. Kratom is marketed as a natural energy booster, pain reliever or mood enhancer but a study by Mayo Clinic calls the substance “unsafe” and “ineffective” with 1,800 reports to poison control centers involving kratom, including several deaths.
