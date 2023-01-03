ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Pennsylvania Business Report

Essential Utilities selling its West Virginia natural gas utility

Bryn Mawr-based Essential Utilities recently agreed to sell its West Virginia natural gas utility to West Virginia-based Hope Gas. The utility, Peoples West Virginia, is among the smallest in the states where Essential operates, with a customer base of approximately 13,000. It has made investments and operational improvements over the past 2.5 years. “The ability […] The post Essential Utilities selling its West Virginia natural gas utility appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
BRYN MAWR, PA
beckersasc.com

West Virginia hospital 1st in state to receive GI Genius modules

West Virginia University Health System's J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown became the first in the state to receive Medtronic's GI Genius endoscopy modules. The hospital received five modules as part of the Medtronic Health Equity Assistance Program for colorectal cancer screening which launched in February 2022, according to a Jan. 6 news release from the health system.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

2023 Interest Rate on Judgments and Decrees announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Administrative Office of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia has set the interest rate at 7 percent for judgments and decrees entered during the 2023 calendar year. West Virginia Code § 56-6-31 requires the Administrative Office to annually determine the interest rate...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Weekend Getaways in West Virginia

If you’re looking for romantic weekend getaways in West Virginia, there are plenty to choose from. You can get away from it all with a trip to the mountains or just spend some time relaxing at a luxurious resort. There are many places in West Virginia to choose from for the perfect getaway, and it will take some research to find the best one for you.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
lootpress.com

WVDNR announces return of trout stockings, new fishing regulations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday announced the publication of updated fishing regulations and the return of trout stockings to select lakes and streams around the state. “Trout stocking in West Virginia is just one of the ways we contribute to...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

