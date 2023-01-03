Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating another young model, 23, four months after split from Camila Morrone
LOTHARIO actor Leonardo DiCaprio has hooked up with another young model. The 48-year-old Oscar-winner — famed for never dating a woman over the age of 25 — has been seen out with Victoria Lamas, 23. His latest squeeze was born in 1999, two years after Leo’s box office...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source
A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time. The video shows different photos of Selena at the time...
Khloe Kardashian’s concerned fans say she looks unrecognizable & too thin with her impossibly long legs in new photos
KHLOE Kardashian's concerned fans have expressed that they think the star looks unrecognizable and too thin in new photos. The Hulu star shared the snapshots on her Instagram Monday to promote her feature story in Sorbet Magazine. Sorbet also posted photos of Khloe, 38, wearing "head-to-toe Prada" as The Power...
Lamar Odom Just Admitted That He Knew Marrying Khloé Kardashian Would Give Him “Relevance” As He Reflected On Their Seriously Messy Relationship
Here are all the bombshell claims from Lamar’s Sex, Drugs & Kardashians TV special.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband
The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
blavity.com
Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc
Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Complex
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
Carrie Underwood Takes Break From Touring To Tuck Son Into Bed As Rumored Marriage Troubles Rage On
Carrie Underwood is trading in her microphone for some cuddles with her kiddos.Though the country songstress is in the middle of her Denim & Rhinestones tour, she made sure there was enough time for her to run home ahead of the holidays to be with her husband and brood.With her not set to return to the stage until February, the mother-of-two — who shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with Mike Fisher — is getting in as much quality time with her family as possible, with her documenting an adorable mother-son moment on Tuesday, December 13.CARRIE UNDERWOOD HITS RED CARPET SOLO AT...
Khloé Kardashian Didn’t Love Kourtney’s Wedding Dress, Calls Her Travis Barker Style a ‘Phase’
Damn, Khloé Kardashian…tell Kourtney how you really feel!. Sometime before Khloé debuted her new ’70s-inspired bangs, the reality star went head-to-head with sister Kourtney Kardashian for the latest installment of Vanity Fair's lie detector test…and let's just say she didn't hold back. I mean, she was strapped to a polygraph test—can she really be blamed for being honest?
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Dana White and His Wife In Drunken Fight At Nightclub On New Year’s Eve
On the eve of 2023, UFC chairman Dana White and his wife Anne White were spotted in a drunken fight in Cabo San Lucas, and the entire altercation was caught on video. Rumor has it that White and his wife’s scuffle began over accusations that he slept with his wife’s sister.
Paula Abdul, 60, looks like a teenager in Photoshop fail: ‘Who is this?’
Paula Abdul isn’t being straight up. The 60-year-old singer baffled her Instagram followers Sunday when she shared photos of herself looking decades younger than she really is. Abdul posed alongside Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung Minkoff while attending Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party, but the former “American Idol” judge’s fans were more focused on her Photoshop fail than her celebrity friends. “This looks like a completely different person,” one Instagram user commented. “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious,” another wrote. “holy...
Comments / 1