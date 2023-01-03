Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox2detroit.com
Man charged with shooting at undercover officer tracking stolen car with Apple AirTag
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Wayne County Prosecutor announced that a 23-year-old man from Detroit was charged with shooting at an undercover Dearborn Police Officer who was tracking a stolen car. Eshan Blanding, 23, was charged in connection with the carjacking of a Dearborn man on January 2 as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for women accused of stealing $150K in fragrances from Ulta stores in Metro Detroit
WARREN, Mich. – Police are searching for three women who are suspected of being involved in organized robberies of Ulta Beauty stores across Metro Detroit. According to officials, three women are accused of stealing nearly $150,000 in perfumes and fragrances from 20 different Ulta Beauty stores across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell
The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
Detroit News
Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged
A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
Suspects in Downriver gas station theft helps investigation after they tried to cash stolen lotto tickets
Deputies were able to identify one of two suspects accused of breaking into and robbing a Downriver gas station last month after the alleged thieves attempted to cash in stolen lotto tickets.
Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detroit News
Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side
A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man accused of killing sister, shooting man during argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of killing his sister and shooting a man during an argument last week. According to authorities Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, was arguing with his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in a home in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022.
MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit
A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.
downriversundaytimes.com
Wyandotte man arraigned for armed robbery
WYANDOTTE – Convicted felon Christopher Ray Farmer, 24, of Wyandotte was arraigned Jan. 3 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto for armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. He was also charged with firearm possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, and with assaulting, resisting...
Centre Daily
Worker finds hand sticking out of grave behind abandoned home, Michigan reports say
A utility worker in Michigan made a grim discovery — a woman’s hand sticking out of a shallow grave, according to local news reports. The discovery was made behind an abandoned home on the east side of Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 4, according to WDIV. The worker noticed...
Brazen thieves smash case at jewelry kiosk in Oakland Mall, run off with a dozen Rolex watches
Police say they’re continuing to search for three suspects wanted for stealing roughly a dozen high-end watches from an Oakland Mall jewelry kiosk in the early evening hours last week.
Man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Michigan Kohl’s jewelry counter
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A 41-year-old Detroit man was arrested Wednesday after snatching a pair of diamond rings he was being shown at a jewelry counter inside a Monroe County Kohl’s department store. Police were called at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 4, to the Kohl’s department store at 2323...
21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister
(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
wlen.com
Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon
Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
Neighbors say suspect accused of raping teen was severely beaten by her family in Detroit
Neighbors said a bloody confrontation in their Detroit neighborhood occurred Tuesday evening after a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl was beaten by the victim’s angry family members.
Body discovered in shallow grave behind Detroit home after utility worker sees fingers stinking out of the ground
Detroit police and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials are continuing to investigate after a body was discovered buried in the back of a home on Detroit’s east side on Wednesday afternoon.
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Detroit man arrested after snatching diamond rings from Kohl's jewelry clerk, deputies say
One man was taken into custody on Wednesday after deputies claim he grabbed two diamond rings out of the hands of jewelry store clerk while inside a Downriver department store and took off.
Detroit News
Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield
A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
Comments / 4