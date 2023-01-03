ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell

The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters in Macomb Co. charged

A Detroit man accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in Roseville and Fraser last month has been charged, officials said Thursday. Aaron Tisdale, 24, was arraigned in 39th District Court in Roseville on a charge of larceny from a motor vehicle, a five-year felony, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said. A judge set his bond at $10,000.
ROSEVILLE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man accused of fatally shooting sister, 25, during argument

DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of fatally shooting his sister during an argument that escalated at a Detroit home last week, authorities said. Jaclyn Wyrembelski, 25, of Detroit, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when Detroit police officers arrived at the scene of a reported shooting around 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police: Baby recovered in alleged carjacking, kidnapping on Detroit's east side

A 9-month-old child has been recovered safely after an alleged carjacking and kidnapping incident Friday on the city's east side, Detroit Police Chief James White said. "The good news is we were able to recover the child," he told the media during a noon briefing on the corner of Maddelein and Rex avenues about a block from where the alleged incident happened and near Seven Mile Road and Morang Avenue. "The child is unharmed and being checked out by doctors and will be returned to family members or guardians momentarily."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man accused of killing sister, shooting man during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is accused of killing his sister and shooting a man during an argument last week. According to authorities Terry Allen Wyrembelski, 21, was arguing with his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski, in a home in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Wyandotte man arraigned for armed robbery

WYANDOTTE – Convicted felon Christopher Ray Farmer, 24, of Wyandotte was arraigned Jan. 3 in 27th District Court by Judge Elizabeth DiSanto for armed robbery and three counts of felony firearm. He was also charged with firearm possession by a felon, possession of crack cocaine, and with assaulting, resisting...
WYANDOTTE, MI
CBS Detroit

21-year-old Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of his sister

(CBS DETROIT) - A 21-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his 25-year-old sister.Wayne County Prosecutor Kim Worthy charged Terry Allen Wyrembelski of Detroit with one count of premeditated first-degree murder after he fatally shot his sister, Jaclyn Wyrembelski.In addition to this, he was also charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at about 4:30 a.m. Detroit officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3990 block of Beaconsfield Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim in the home's living room with a gunshot wound to her head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say an argument between the defendant and the victim allegedly escalated, and the defendant fired a handgun at the victim, fatally wounding her.In addition to this, police say it is also alleged that Wyrembelski non-fatally shot a man that was in the home. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on Dec. 31. His probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 6.
DETROIT, MI
wlen.com

Sheriff: Monroe County Kohl’s Robbed Wednesday Afternoon

Monroe, MI – A Detroit man was arrested in connection with a ‘strong armed robbery’ at the Kohl’s in Frenchtown Township on Wednesday afternoon. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough says that the robbery occurred at about 12:45pm. A female employee told authorities that she had just been robbed.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Parole absconder charged with stealing $19K Rolex in Southfield

A Detroit man accused of stealing a gold Rolex from a Southfield jewelry store last month has been charged, police said Tuesday. Tionte Lamar Allen, 31, was arraigned last week on a charge of first-degree retail fraud, a felony. A judge set his bond at $1,500 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday, according to authorities.
