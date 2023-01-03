ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Deadly New Year’s Day crash involving an impaired driver in east Charlotte

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An impaired driver was behind the wheel in a deadly crash that occurred in the early hours in east Charlotte on New Year’s Day, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 1:30 a.m. New Year’s Day near 4600 Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte.

Benita Lanier, 67, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Lanier was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Danny Lanier, 69, when their vehicle was struck by by an SUV driven by Fredis Vazquez, 34. Both men were transported to area medical centers with minor injuries, according to the police report.

Mr. Vazquez was believed to be speeding and was also screened for impairment and was found to be impaired, officers said. He was arrested and faces charges including operating a vehicle without a license, being in possession of an open container, and felony death by motor vehicle.

Queen City News

Queen City News

