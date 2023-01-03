Read full article on original website
Related
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - FA Cup
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Chelsea in the FA Cup third round.
Leeds 2-2 West Ham: Player ratings as Hammers pegged back by Rodrigo strike
Player ratings from Leeds' 2-2 draw with West Ham United at Elland Road.
Austin FC sign Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg
Austin FC have signed Finland international center back Leo Väisänen from IF Elfsborg in Sweden’s top flight. He joins on a four-year contract that runs through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional option for 2027. “We wish Leo a warm welcome to the club...
Jurgen Klopp confirms his plan after leaving Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp has revealed what he plans to do after leaving Liverpool - his current contract expires in 2026.
Man Utd on course to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace
Man Utd are set to sign Jack Butland on an initial loan from Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
Premier League clubs show interest in Danny Ings
Danny Ings: Three Premier League clubs have shown interest in a January deal for out of favour Aston Villa forward.
Graham Potter discusses Chelsea plans for David Datro Fofana
Chelsea manager Graham Potter discusses whether David Datro Fofana will stay at Stamford Bridge or go out on loan following the January transfer.
Man Utd confirm loan signing of Jack Butland
Man Utd have confirmed the loan signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Wolves - FA Cup
Predicting the Liverpool lineup to face Wolves in the FA Cup.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window.
Liverpool recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from loan
Liverpool are recalling centre-back Billy Koumetio from a loan at Austria Vienna at the same time as Virgil van Dijk suffers injury.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea trying to hijack Mudryk move; Ronaldo's Newcastle clause debunked
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham and more.
Bayern Munich sign Daley Blind on free transfer
Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the rest of the season after leaving Ajax by mutual consent.
Chelsea and Benfica fail to agree Enzo Fernandez terms
Chelsea still hope to land Argentine star Enzo Fernandez despite failing to agree terms with Benfica.
Jordan Nobbs joins Aston Villa after 12 years at Arsenal
England midfielder Jordan Nobbs has left Arsenal in search of regular playing time at Aston Villa ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup.
Harry Kane reveals impact of his World Cup penalty miss
Harry Kane has explained what long-term impact his penalty miss against France at the 2022 World Cup is having on him.
Tottenham vs Portsmouth - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham vs Portsmouth in the FA Cup, with TV & live stream details, team news and score prediction.
Who is the FA Cup's record goalscorer?
The FA Cup has been the playground of many wonderful goalscorers, but who ranks highest?
Benfica manager blasts 'disrespectful' Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez pursuit
Benfica manager Roger Schmidt hits out at Chelsea over their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez.
90min
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0