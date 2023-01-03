Mike Jones Jr. announces departure after Citrus Bowl win

An LSU linebacker announced he’d be moving on following LSU’s Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.

Speaking to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. said that he would be moving on following the game.

“This is it,” Jones told Doucet. “An old dog’s last walk around the park.”

Jones transferred to LSU prior to the 2021 season after three years at Clemson. He played a key role in LSU’s defense improving over the course of 2021. Most notably, he notched three pressures and a sack in Tuscaloosa as LSU fell just short of a major upset.

He was named a team captain for the 2022 season along with BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye.

Jones didn’t see as much action this fall with LSU turning to some of its younger linebackers but stepped up in the bowl game playing the JACK position, once again proving his versatility.

In his career, Jones has played safety, linebacker, and served as a pass rusher. Those traits alone should earn him some looks from NFL teams.

