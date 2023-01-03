ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpursville, NY

Hit-and-run victim was a Harpursville student

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

HARPURSVILLE, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On New Year’s Day, at approximately 5:45 p.m., a 13-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Route 7 in the Town of Colesville.

The boy was Brennan Loveless, a student at Harpursville Central School District.

District Superintendent Michael Rullo released the following statement to the school community yesterday:

“It is with deep regret that I write to inform you that one of our 8th grade students, Brennan Loveless, was struck by a motor vehicle last night and has passed away. We extend our most sincere condolences to his family. Our thoughts and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student as his passing is grieved. We have already learned of many acts of kindness that are being extended to the family. We also know that many people are sending their condolences and words of support. It is important that we all demonstrate respect and privacy to Brennan and his family during this time. Sharing information broadly or publicly can be hurtful, especially if it is inaccurate. I ask for you to extend only love and support to the family during this very painful time.”

Rullo said that the school has established a drop-in counseling center and that members of the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available to meet with students individually and in groups over the coming days.

The man who allegedly hit Loveless, 34-year-old Bradley Law, was located yesterday morning following an accident on Bevier Street. He has been charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Colesville man charged after fatal hit-and-run

A GoFundMe page has been created to help his family with funeral costs.

