Funeral arrangements set for Kettering firefighter, paramedic
Funeral arrangements are set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Apex Church in Kettering.
Sidney Daily News
White awarded 2022 Physician Memorial Scholarship
SIDNEY — Wilson Health recently announced the recipient of their Annual Physician Memorial Scholarship. The 2022 scholarship recipient is Zachary White, of Anna. Established following the death of Bruce C. Urbanc, D.O., in 2008, the scholarship is a joint effort of the Wilson Health medical staff and the hospital. The scholarship is awarded to a student who is enrolled or accepted for enrollment in a fully accredited school of medicine or osteopathic medicine in the continental United States.
Sidney Daily News
First baby of 2023
Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
An athletic association has been formed among the pupils of the high school. The association is a union of the young ladies basketball club and the boys’ athletic club of the high school. G.W. Henderson, of the second ward school, has been selected as director. Arrangements have been made for the rental of the Burkhart hall on the east side of the square. It will be fitted up with gymnasium apparatus this week and it is expected it will be ready by the first of next week. The expense connected with the association is guaranteed by the pupils of the school.
Sidney Daily News
Lukey memorial blood drive kicks off 2023
BOTKINS — Community Blood Center begins the New Year in Botkins. The eighth annual Chelsea Lukey Memorial Blood Drive on Jan. 2 again honored a daughter lost to cancer. It was one of the first blood drives of January Blood Donor Awareness Month, and the “Give Blood, Give Love” theme was a perfect fit.
Opening date released for Miamisburg Kroger after vandalism
“We are excited to bring a Full, Fresh and Friendly experience to the Miamisburg community with the opening of the new store on January 27," the spokesperson said. "We look forward to providing additional details about the grand opening weekend celebration soon.”
Sidney Daily News
U.S. News recognizes Premier Health Hospitals’ maternity care
DAYTON – U.S. News & World Report has named Upper Valley Medical Center Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center to its annual list of hospitals for best maternity care. The list is intended to help expectant families make informed choices about where to seek high quality care...
City of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks & Public Health reinstate employee mask mandates
DAYTON — Some Dayton workers are back to wearing masks. As Montgomery County increased to a high COVID-19 community transmission level, the city of Dayton, Five Rivers MetroParks and Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) has reinstated mask mandates for their employees. In a notice sent to city employees...
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Health becomes accredited obesity medicine center
SPRINGFIELD – Patients seeking non-surgical treatment for obesity now have a high-quality option for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designated Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center an accredited comprehensive...
Sidney Daily News
Counting the blessings of 2022
Wow, has it been cold this last week! I can’t remember the last time we had so many negative temperatures once the wind chill was factored into it! I hope the rest of the winter isn’t like this but just in case, I looked up some good tips on the National Weather Service website: www.weather.gov. Their suggestions for extreme cold safety were to minimize travel and stay indoors. If you have to travel make sure your car has the appropriate tire pressure and antifreeze levels. Wear layers of loose fitting, warm clothing and a hat. Be sure to have mittens or gloves and a scarf or something to cover your mouth to protect your lungs from the extreme cold. If you have family, friends or neighbors that are older or disabled, be sure to check on them during inclement weather.
Sidney Daily News
King sworn in to serve Ohio’s 84th House District
COLUMBUS – State Rep. Angie King, R-Celina, took the oath of office Tuesday for her first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 84th House District, which consists of all of Mercer County, northern Darke County and southern Auglaize County. “I am truly...
Marc’s to permanently close Kettering location
The Marc's store on East Whipp Road is closing their doors on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to the store.
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley, Jan 5-8
Events are happening across the Dayton area this weekend, Jan. 5-8.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Joel Thomas Gratton, 29, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Christopher L. Wiggins, 65, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving,...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Man killed in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man is dead after a shooting in Springfield in Thursday night. >> Son arrested, accused of stabbing his father ‘multiple times,’ Clark County Sheriff’s Office says. Thomas A. Gill was taken from the scene to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced...
Sidney Daily News
Community Grant applications open until Jan. 19
SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County’s Spring 2023 Community Grant application is open until Jan. 19. Several grants in various amounts of up to $20,000 are available. Grant awards will be announced at the end of April. Community Grant awards may go to any 501(c)(3) organization...
dayton.com
Dunkin’ opens new location: ‘The people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival’
The new Dunkin’ location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood is currently in its soft opening stage, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company. “We are in a soft opening stage to ensure that we perfect things before the entire area catches...
1017thepoint.com
OLER FILES TO RUN FOR RICHMOND MAYOR
(Richmond, IN)--Wednesday was the first day to file to be in the race for Richmond’s mayor, and there’s already a candidate. Long-time Richmond Common Council member Dr. Ron Oler announced Wednesday that he is a mayoral candidate. In a prepared statement, Oler said that, in recent years, he has seen the city take a turn in a direction that he cannot continue to allow without intervention. Oler added that he would work to end the exodus of homegrown talent to other cities and work with existing business owners. Oler has served three terms on Common Council. Candidates have another month to file to be Richmond’s mayor.
