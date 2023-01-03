Wow, has it been cold this last week! I can’t remember the last time we had so many negative temperatures once the wind chill was factored into it! I hope the rest of the winter isn’t like this but just in case, I looked up some good tips on the National Weather Service website: www.weather.gov. Their suggestions for extreme cold safety were to minimize travel and stay indoors. If you have to travel make sure your car has the appropriate tire pressure and antifreeze levels. Wear layers of loose fitting, warm clothing and a hat. Be sure to have mittens or gloves and a scarf or something to cover your mouth to protect your lungs from the extreme cold. If you have family, friends or neighbors that are older or disabled, be sure to check on them during inclement weather.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO