Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
Broccoli Cheese Soup - Panera Copycat Recipe🥦
We don’t eat out a lot, my family is not really a fan of traditional fast foods. I’m not complaining, I love to cook and I also like knowing what‘s going in my families bellies! But let’s face it, sometimes you just need to pick up a quick, on the go meal. One place that we can all agree on is Panera. In a pinch we can get a decent meal and it’s quick. My absolute favorite is the broccoli cheddar soup. It’s rich and it’s creamy, with tender pieces of broccoli and carrots with just the right amount of cheesy goodness. I could eat it everyday, but no way can my wallet could afford that, so I knew that I needed a good hearty broccoli and cheddar in my arsenal of soups. Now that it's winter and the snow is flying it's time to get the soup pot out and start enjoying some homemade comfort food.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Popeyes Is Dishing Out Free Chicken Sandwiches for the Next 2 Weeks
Individuals who spend a lot of time cashing in deals at the drive thru are probably sick of McDonald's. Not in general, but just because there have been so many deals at the Golden Arches this month. Popeyes is presenting an enticing alternative. The chain known for its chicken sandwiches...
Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs Are A Low-Cal, High-Protein Surprise
Scrambled eggs are a mainstay of the breakfast table and make a quick and healthy breakfast. Sometimes, though, we like our eggs kicked up with a little cheesy goodness. You can enjoy fluffy, cheesy eggs without breaking your calorie budget by turning them into cottage cheese scrambled eggs. Cottage cheese...
Taco Bell’s Menu For 2023 Includes 2 New Versions Of Mexican Pizza
Bringing the 2023 flavors a little early, Taco Bell will launch some limited-edition items on Dec. 22. With nationwide offers like $2 chicken burritos and two new Mexican Pizzas testing in select cities, it’s about to be a tasty start to the year. These menu items are only available...
Dairy Queen Blizzard Menu Brings Back Hit Candy Flavor
Things are looking extra sweet at Dairy Queen. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off the new year by bringing back a fan-favorite blizzard, with the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard officially back on Dairy Queen Menu's nationwide as of Jan. 1. First introduced back in August 2022, the Reese's Take 5 Blizzard returned this month as the January 2023 Blizzard of the Month.
No knead loaf bread
There's no need to knead this dough. So, skip the bread aisle because you can create your own delicious fresh loaf of bread right in your own kitchen. I simply love making homemade bread, and this is another one of my favorites. It takes about five minutes to whip up the dough, then another five hours to allow the dough to rest and double. As stated above, there's no kneading involved. Plus, this is another very forgiving dough. So, don't worry if you get busy and forget that the dough is resting on the counter. Should that occur, don't throw your dough out. Just simply continue following the rest of the instructions. Your bread will turn out delicious!
2 Gut-Healthy Beverages You Can Drink Every Day For A Flatter Stomach
Maintaining good gut health is important for overall health and wellness–in fact, it can also play a role in weight loss. A healthy gut can help to improve digestion and reduce bloating, leading to a flatter stomach. It can also support the growth of healthy bacteria in the intestines, which can help to reduce inflammation and improve the overall functioning of the digestive system. In turn, this can help to support weight loss efforts by improving metabolism and aiding in the breakdown of fats. For this reason, incorporating gut-healthy foods and drinks into your daily diet is one way to get one step closer to the fat stomach of your dreams–and luckily, there are plenty of equally healthy and tasty options out there.
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
Ham and potato soup recipe
This is a great recipe that only takes about 45 minutes. Perfect for busy nights or when you are craving a hearty meal. Even picky eaters will ask for seconds!. 1/3 cup unsalted butter (2 oz | 60 g)
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits
Homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. If you enjoy bread, today I am preparing my homemade buttermilk sunshine biscuits. These biscuits have nice, buttery flavored layers and a browned crunchy crust. To enhance the crust, I brush the tops of the dough with extra buttermilk before baking, then while the biscuits are baking, I brush the tops with melted butter to brown them. Plus, during the last few minutes of baking, I flip the biscuits over to brush the bottoms with extra melted butter. This is what creates the golden sunshine color on the outside of their crusts.
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)
Country-style meat pies (empanadas)/Photo byGin Lee. Country-style meat pies (empanadas) Whether you call them meat pies (American), empanadas (Latin/Spanish), or pastelillos (Latin/Spanish), they can be filled with just about anything.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup
Easy Stuffed Cabbage Roll Soup takes all your favorite flavors from stuffed cabbage rolls and turns it into a filling, flavorful soup that the whole family will enjoy!. Last week I was making our menu plan and having a hard time doing it. I wanted to make a soup recipe but felt like we've had the same 4 or 5 soups all winter long so I started looking for something different.
How to Make Easy Chicken Tortilla Soup
If Mexican-inspired soups are your jam during the cooler months, then this chicken tortilla soup should definitely be on your must-try list. While a lot of soups need to simmer on the stove or in a slow cooker for hours, this soup only needs about 20 minutes on the heat. This is largely thanks to the use of a pre-cooked rotisserie chicken, which you just need to strip and shred before adding to your soup.
