Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
JK Rowling made £18m from publishing company last year amid transgender rows
JK Rowling received an £18 million payout from her publishing company last year amid the fallout from her transgender rows. The 57-year-old ‘Harry Potter’ creator – said to be worth around $1 billion (£835 million) – got the windfall as a dividend for shares in her Pottermore company, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. (04.01.23)
Royal expert says 'something does not add up' about Prince Harry claims about William
Sunrise royal editor Robert Jobson said there is 'one bit that doesn't add up' in Harry's retelling of an alleged altercation with his brother William in which he was grabbed by the collar and thrown to the ground.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’
The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
Comments / 0