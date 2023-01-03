ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

mageenews.com

CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING

CMRLS ANNOUNCES HOLIDAY CLOSING

All CMRLS Libraries will be closed Monday, January 16 for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular library hours will resume on Tuesday, January 17. All digital resources, including reference materials, eBooks, eAudioBooks, eMagazines, and downloadable music are available at www.cmrls.lib.ms.us while libraries are closed. Have a safe and happy holiday.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Garden & Gun

A Mississippi Artist’s Blanket Statements

Coulter Fussell never knows what she will find donated on the doorstep of her studio in Water Valley, Mississippi. A dowager’s mink, a cheating husband’s neckties, a rotting piece of Astroturf—anything could be in those Hefty bags. “Once I got a beaver’s tail,” she says. The weirder the scraps, the better. Her friends and neighbors know Fussell will use it all, crafting quilts from the refuse, occasionally wielding a power tool alongside a needle.
WATER VALLEY, MS
lawrencecountypress.com

Southern Gardening: A season for everything

I usually write the Southern Gardening column about how the different seasons change the look of our landscapes and gardens, what seasonal plants look great, and when it’s time to transition with new plants for the next season. Just like in the garden, a career has a season for...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
JACKSON, MS
southarkansassun.com

$360,000 SNAP Benefit Program Launches in Mississippi

The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is accepting grant proposals from qualified non-profits through the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), which was announced by Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson today. This program, established by the Mississippi legislature, aims to provide residents with limited access to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Madison Crumbl Cookies becomes certified test store

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison’s Crumbl Cookies location recently became a certified testing store, which means customers will have the chance to sample new and experimental cookie flavors every week. According to the Madison County Journal, Crumbl Cookies opened in Madison about a year ago. Jen Norton, the general manager at the Madison Crumbl Cookies, […]
MADISON, MS
mageenews.com

Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master’s Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree

Distance Earner: Mississippi College Master's Candidate Drives 700 Miles to Receive Advanced Degree

At midnight on Dec. 15, 2022, Ashlea Buntin and her husband piled into the family van with their five children in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to begin an 11-hour trip to the Mississippi College campus.
CLINTON, MS
WLOX

LIST: 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

BILOXI, Miss. (GULF COAST WEEKEND) - The 2023 Carnival Season is underway, and South Mississippi is ready to let the good times roll! Here’s a look at parades and events happening all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Are we missing your event? Send all the details to GulfCoastWeekend@wlox.com and we’ll add it to our list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Free Pet Resource Clinic Offered This Saturday In Jackson

Best Friends Animal Society announced that they will host a free pet resource clinic this Saturday in Jackson. Best Friends Animal Society is a nonprofit organization. They have analyzed data and determined that Jackson is one of the top communities in the United States that needs pet lifesaving opportunities. This...
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Byram when the player spent an extra $1.00 for the Megaplier option in Tuesday night’s drawing. The winning Mega Millions numbers from the drawing were 25-29-33-41-44 with a Mega Ball of 18 and a Megaplier of 4. The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 4

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, January 4. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Famous Mississippians make Rolling Stone “Top 200″ list

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rolling Stone magazine published the “Top 200 Singers of All Time.” Mississippi holds claim to at least 10 of the artists listed, including number three, Sam Cooke. Cooke is a legendary R&B singer from Clarksdale, Mississippi. Cooke is just one of the most recent...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee

Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee

( February 19, 1934 – January 02, 2023 ) Charles Evans Thompson, 88 of Magee, MS passed away Monday, January...
MAGEE, MS
mpbonline.org

Jackson Public Schools will go virtual tomorrow

The city's public school system announced this week that students will go to virtual learning when they return from holiday break. The water pressure issues in Jackson have continued to leave many buildings, including Jackson schools, without clean water. The city says that progress has been made, but several homes...
