Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year

Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Country Song Power Rankings — January 2023

The No. 1 country song to begin 2023 proves that there is more than one way to "make it" in country music. Taste of Country's monthly Top 40 list has undergone a makeover. Instead of just listing the songs in reverse order like we always have, we've pulled data to help you better follow your favorite songs. Check out the improvements below.
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]

Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023

Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs

Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]

Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Ree Drummond’s New Granddoggy Is the Sweetest [Pictures]

Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is. The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos. Alex debuted the new puppy, named...
