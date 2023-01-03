Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Dickerson’s Wife Kailey Reveals Miscarriage: ‘It Felt Like Drowning’
Russell Dickerson had a successful 2022, including the release of his self-titled album and a tour to match. However, his wife Kailey shares in a reflective post that not every moment was filled with joy: In September, the couple lost a pregnancy due to a miscarriage. "2022 was incredibly wonderful...
Carrie Underwood’s Son Jacob Adorably Gets His Workout On [Watch]
New year, new Jacob Fisher! Carrie Underwood's youngest son seems to be taking his New Year's resolutions seriously. The country singer posted an adorable video of Jake working out alongside an old fitness DVD. "The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and...
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year
Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
Elle King’s Fiery ‘Tulsa’ Rivals the Best Country Cheating Songs [Listen]
Elle King says her new song "Tulsa" isn't what you think. "If you spell it back to front, you're gonna know what I mean," she sings during the rowdy cheating song. We'll give you a second to figure that out. In a format that's famous for a turn of phrase,...
Elle King Is Feeling Better After ‘Intense’ Fall That Left Her Unconscious
Elle King is well on the road to recovery after a frightening fall on the stairs last month. The singer first shared news of the accident in a Dec. 8 post, revealing that she slipped on the stairs while preparing a bottle for her 1-year-old son, Lucky, in the middle of the night.
Russell Dickerson Sings of Redeeming Love in ‘God Gave Me a Girl’ [Listen]
For Russell Dickerson, "God Gave Me a Girl" isn't just any old love song. The sentimental track is his own story of the love that he almost lost. Like many of the songs included on his self-titled album, "God Gave Me a Girl" is autobiographical. "God gave me a girl...
Carrie Underwood Checks in on a New Year With a Picture of Her Fresh Bread
Carrie Underwood has some time off the road before she launches the 2023 leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, and according to a post on Instagram Stories, she is spending some of that time in the kitchen baking up treats. On Thursday (Jan. 4), she shared a photo of...
How Blake Shelton Convinced Jimmy Buffett to Co-Write the ‘Barmageddon’ Theme
Blake Shelton knew he was calling on some serious star power when he wrote to Jimmy Buffett for permission to sing one of his songs on his new Barmageddon TV show, but he never could have guessed that that email would lead to Buffett being very involved in his show — and even co-writing its theme song.
29 Years Ago: Faith Hill Scores Her First No. 1 Hit
Twenty-nine years ago today (Jan. 1, 1994), Faith Hill started off the new year on a high note: She scored her very first No. 1 hit with her song "Wild One," from her debut album, Take Me as I Am. "Wild One" stayed at the top of the charts for...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend and ‘Big Sky’ Co-Star Rex Linn Has High Praise for Her Acting Talent
These days, Reba McEntire is reaping the benefits of mixing business with pleasure: Her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, is also her co-star in two television projects, ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails and Lifetime's The Hammer. Though she's got a long history as an actor, the role is technically a secondary...
Scotty McCreery Reflects on ‘Amazing’ First Christmas as a Dad — See Pictures!
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi had a very special Christmas this year, as it was their first as a family of three since the birth of their son, Avery. McCreery updated fans on his first Christmas with their son by sharing a post featuring sweet moments from their holiday.
Country Song Power Rankings — January 2023
The No. 1 country song to begin 2023 proves that there is more than one way to "make it" in country music. Taste of Country's monthly Top 40 list has undergone a makeover. Instead of just listing the songs in reverse order like we always have, we've pulled data to help you better follow your favorite songs. Check out the improvements below.
Zac Brown Band, The War and Treaty Rock Out With an Aerosmith Cover at ‘Nashville’s Big Bash’ [Watch]
Zac Brown Band performed a career-spanning sampler pack of hits over the course of their time onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on Saturday (Dec. 31), but perhaps the biggest moment of their set came when husband-and-wife duo the War and Treaty joined them onstage for a soaring, soulful cover performance of Aerosmith's "Sweet Emotion."
Luke Combs Announces a Massive New Album for Spring 2023
Less than a year after releasing his third studio album, Growin' Up, Luke Combs has an entirely new batch of music in the tank. The singer hopped on social media Monday night (Jan. 4) to share the first details about his forthcoming fourth album. "New album. 18 songs. March 24,"...
Chapel Hart Are Fulfilling Loretta Lynn’s Wish for Them to Remake One of Her Songs
Chapel Hart made a big impression on America's Got Talent judges and the fans at home last July, when they performed a barn-burning updated version of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" called "You Can Have Him Jolene." Parton herself even saw and applauded their take on her 1970s hit, and she wasn't the only country legend to be impressed by the video: Loretta Lynn also saw Chapel Hart's TV audition, and requested that the trio put their spin on one of her songs, too.
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Owned New Year’s Eve — Watch Their “Wrecking Ball” / “I Will Always Love You” Mashup
Dolly Parton rang in the new year with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus as a part of Miley's New Years Eve Party televised special on NBC. The two spent plenty of time on the stage together, joining forces for several collaborations. Their efforts included songs from both singers' catalogs and some...
Jackson Dean Drops the Vulnerable ‘Fearless’ Off at Country Radio [Listen]
Jackson Dean's new radio single "Fearless" presents as a song with as much bravado as "Don't Come Lookin'," his history-making hit from 2022. Then, the young singer trips. Sonically and lyrically, "Fearless" is as strong as his debut on Big Machine Records. Dean's full throttle vocals power through the chorus. He lists danger after danger before closing with "I'm fearless, except when it comes to you."
Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up’ Spreads Joy, Pure and Simple [Listen]
In the late '90s, Shania Twain opened her now-signature hit, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," with an emphatic, euphoric declaration: "Let's go girls." Now, as she prepares to release her new album Queen of Me, the singer is once again bringing optimistic, high-energy and simple joy to her lyrics in her new song, "Giddy Up!"
Ree Drummond’s New Granddoggy Is the Sweetest [Pictures]
Ree Drummond is officially a grandmother — to her daughter's new puppy, that is. The Pioneer Woman star's daughter Alex and son-in-law Mauricio have adopted a sweet golden retriever puppy, and they introduced their new family member to the world with adorable photos. Alex debuted the new puppy, named...
103.1 Kickin Country
San Angelo, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
707K+
Views
ABOUT
103.1 Kickin Country plays the only Texas Red Dirt music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0