Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18

With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans

The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC

The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce offer unique perspective on Damar Hamlin injury

Travis and Jason Kelce focused their recent episode of the “New Heights Podcast” on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game. The NFL and sports world are waiting for updates regarding the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During this past Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle, where he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. Throughout the week, Hamlin has been the topic of discussion considering the terrifying situation that took place in Cincinnati.
Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend has an NBA connection

Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend has an NBA connection. Aaron Rodgers has moved on from ex-fiance Shailene Woodley, according to the New York Post. The alleged new lady in Rodgers’ life is Mallory Edens, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens. Apparently, he and Edens...
