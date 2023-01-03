Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Mike McDaniel has an extremely depressing update on Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Latest Dolphins QB update isn’t good news for Steelers fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers need the Miami Dolphins to lose in Week 18 to have a shot at the playoffs. The Dolphins received a good health update on one of their quarterbacks. The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite starting the season 2-6, have a chance at making the playoffs in Week 18, something that seemed unfeasible. All they need to do is to defeat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18, and both the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots to lose.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
AFC North showdown: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens prediction
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make steady progress in his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest in Monday’s game at Paycor Stadium, and the positive news is an invitation for us to talk about football again. Here is my prediction for the Bengals' regular-season finale:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati...
Lions safety takes shot at Aaron Rodgers ahead of potential play-in matchup (Video)
Lions safety DeShon Elliott called out Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for not respecting Detroit: “The way he carries himself, I don’t like none of that.”. There’s bad blood between the Lions and the Packers as they prepare to battle it out with a playoff berth potentially on the line.
John Harbaugh’s non-update on Lamar Jackson’s injury is troubling
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has no idea when Lamar Jackson will return from his injury, giving a frustrating non-update on the star quarterback. When will Lamar Jackson get back in the lineup for the Ravens? No one knows. Literally. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and...
Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce offer unique perspective on Damar Hamlin injury
Travis and Jason Kelce focused their recent episode of the “New Heights Podcast” on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during an NFL game. The NFL and sports world are waiting for updates regarding the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During this past Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a tackle, where he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition. Throughout the week, Hamlin has been the topic of discussion considering the terrifying situation that took place in Cincinnati.
No neutral site: Pittsburgh won’t host AFC Championship Game without Steelers in it
Despite reports that the Steelers’ Acrisure Stadium could host a neutral site AFC Championship Game, the league is not considering Pittsburgh as a location. Steelers fans don’t have to worry about being trolled for an AFC Championship Game being hosted at their home stadium without them in it.
Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend has an NBA connection
Aaron Rodgers rumored new girlfriend has an NBA connection. Aaron Rodgers has moved on from ex-fiance Shailene Woodley, according to the New York Post. The alleged new lady in Rodgers’ life is Mallory Edens, the daughter of the owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wes Edens. Apparently, he and Edens...
