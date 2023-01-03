Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Birmingham Hospital Rerouts an Elderly Woman that Broke Her Hip to Another Hospital for Surgery Days LaterZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
5 Best Burger Places in Birmingham, ALBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
wvtm13.com
Flooding blocking off section of Valleydale Road
SHELBY, Ala. — Consistent rain in Shelby County is causing water buildup on Valleydale Road in front of Inverness Elementary. The school has delayed the start of classes for two hours. The two lanes heading towards U.S. 280 are blocked off. This is a developing story.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Police Department announces annual Polar Plunge event
PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. “Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”
Alabama school district to cancel outdoor activities amid concern over Moody landfill fire
Trussville City Schools will limit students’ outdoor activities due to possible harm from smoke and airborne pollutants drifting over the area from a landfill fire in St. Clair County. The fire in Moody has been burning for over a month. Residents across the Birmingham metro area have complained about...
‘If you look down in there you see a roaring fire’ – county emergency over landfill fire burning since November
A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County
A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening
MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. trash pickup issues
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
CBS42.com
Business Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville...
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with Sylacauga’s Kent Fullington – Winterboro and Clay Central previews
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Check out the Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One for boys’ basketball with Sylacauga Head Coach Kent Fullington. The Aggie Sports Network’s Jeremy Law previews this week’s contests with Fullington in the interview below.
Shelby Reporter
Restaurant scores for November
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Nov. 1-30: -La Conchita Bakery of Montevallo; 609 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/1/22; 82. -Montevallo Shell; 4640 Highway 25, Montevallo; 11/14/22; 84. -McDonalds #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 11/29/22; 86. -Panera Bread Bakery #1391; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 11/3/22;...
wbrc.com
Balloon release honors Cameron Prince
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
Shelby Reporter
Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes
MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
St. Clair County Commission declared Moody environmental landfill fire an emergency situation
By Hannah Curran, Editor PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission declared the Moody environmental landfill fire an emergency situation during an emergency called meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Pell City Courthouse “St. Clair County has 100,000 people, and we’re proud to represent that 100,000 people the best way […]
Bham Now
18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
Comments / 0