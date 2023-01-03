ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabaster, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
CENTREVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Flooding blocking off section of Valleydale Road

SHELBY, Ala. — Consistent rain in Shelby County is causing water buildup on Valleydale Road in front of Inverness Elementary. The school has delayed the start of classes for two hours. The two lanes heading towards U.S. 280 are blocked off. This is a developing story.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Reporter

Pelham Police Department announces annual Polar Plunge event

PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. “Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”
PELHAM, AL
Alabama Now

‘If you look down in there you see a roaring fire’ – county emergency over landfill fire burning since November

A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County

A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County teachers study the “Whole Child Framework”

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Some teachers returning to class today from the holiday break, could be using new techniques to get the best out of their students. It’s part of a strategy called the “Whole Child Framework.” Faculty and staff from five Tuscaloosa County Schools schools participated in a one-day retreat Wednesday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Co. trash pickup issues

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - We are on your side working to get answers after several of our neighbors in Shelby County brought us complaints about trash service. Some are on their third week of no trash pickup. Shelby County officials tell me they are in constant contact with waste...
CBS42.com

Business Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!

Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Restaurant scores for November

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Nov. 1-30: -La Conchita Bakery of Montevallo; 609 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/1/22; 82. -Montevallo Shell; 4640 Highway 25, Montevallo; 11/14/22; 84. -McDonalds #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 11/29/22; 86. -Panera Bread Bakery #1391; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 11/3/22;...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Balloon release honors Cameron Prince

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Loved ones held a balloon release Wednesday for a fallen student in West Alabama. Cameron Prince passed away in 2021 from a heart condition while in surgery. They hosted a balloon release ceremony at Hillcrest High School, keeping his memory alive. Prince would have turned 18...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible college offers weekly classes

MONTEVALLO – Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College is offering classes every Monday to residents of Shelby and Bibb counties. Reverend William Douglas Walker said these classes provide Biblical education for those seeking to dive more into the Word of God. Registration begins on Monday, Jan. 9 and classes begin...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

St. Clair County Commission declared Moody environmental landfill fire an emergency situation

By Hannah Curran, Editor PELL CITY — The St. Clair County Commission declared the Moody environmental landfill fire an emergency situation during an emergency called meeting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Pell City Courthouse “St. Clair County has 100,000 people, and we’re proud to represent that 100,000 people the best way […]
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

18 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 6-8

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 18 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Gwen Brannum at 205-908-0200 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

