Asheville, NC

Hallmark Channel Reveals Details on First Christmas Movie of 2023

 3 days ago
Harvey Meston/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Talk about an early countdown! Hallmark Channel has unwrapped the first movie in its 2023 Countdown to Christmas lineup.

A Biltmore Christmas starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha will shoot entirely on location at the historic Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.

"Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience," Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Development, Programming, Hallmark Media, said in a release. "We know fans will love being transported back in time and the iconic, beautiful Biltmore Estate is the perfect setting to help fans get into the holiday spirit."

Here's everything we know so far about Hallmark Christmas movie A Biltmore Christmas.

What is A Biltmore Christmas about?

Lucy Collins (Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie His Merry Bride! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of His Merry Bride!, and once inside the house, she's drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946—the Golden Age of Hollywood—as cast and crew prepare to film His Merry Bride! at Biltmore.

Lucy does her best to navigate an unfamiliar place as a woman out of time, charming some and raising suspicions of others. It's not long before Lucy catches the eye of the film's dashing lead Jack Huston (Polaha) and although she initially rebuffs his advances, their connection soon becomes undeniable. Lucy's sudden appearance sets off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, she must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever. Lucy has one chance to go home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic can keep the curtain from closing on their love story.

Where is A Biltmore Christmas filmed?

Production is set to begin this January 2023 in Asheville, North Carolina at the historic Biltmore Estate, renowned for its classic holiday traditions since 1895. Although this National Historic Landmark has been home to many productions over the years, this movie marks the first time Biltmore Estate itself serves as the setting.

What is Biltmore Estate?

Located in Asheville, N.C., Biltmore was the vision of George W. Vanderbilt. Designed by Richard Morris Hunt, Biltmore House is a 250-room French Renaissance chateau, exhibiting the Vanderbilt family's original collection of furnishings, art and antiques. Biltmore Estate encompasses more than 8,000 acres including renowned gardens designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of American landscape architecture.

Who's in A Biltmore Christmas cast?

A Biltmore Christmas stars two longtime Hallmark Channel fan favorites.

Bethany Joy Lenz

Kristoffer Polaha

Who are the producers of A Biltmore Christmas?

A Biltmore Christmas is from Hallmark Media. Dustin Rikert is executive producer and Andrew Gernhard serves as producer. John Putch directs from a script by Marcy Holland.

