Bloomfield, NJ

East Orange Campus HS indoor track teams excel at SEC meet

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. The boys took fourth place and the girls...
Irvington HS track teams give good efforts at SEC meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls indoor track-and-field teams posted good efforts at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, N.Y. On the girls side, Nouseline Georges took first place in 9.18...
Bloomfield HS girls hoops defeats Cedar Grove

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Cedar Grove 45-34 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at BHS. The Bengals improved to a 4-3 overall record, 3-1 in the division on the season. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
West Orange HS boys hoops move to 3-3 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys basketball team hopes to get back to its winning ways. After winning its first three games of the season, the WOHS Mountaineers lost three in a row to move to a 3-3 record through Dec. 28. West Orange defeated...
Columbia HS boys hoops wins four straight games

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team won four straight games to improve to a 5-1 record through Thursday, Dec. 29. The Cougars defeated University High School, of Newark, 85-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and defeated Payne Tech, of Newark, 80-64 on Thursday, Dec. 22.
West Orange HS girls hoops hosts Christmas tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team hosted the West Orange Christmas Tournament. The WOHS Mountaineers lost to Teaneck High School 50-35 in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Juniors Morgan Baskin and Mya Bushrod each had 8 points, sophomore Kyley Gary-Grayson had 7 points and four rebounds, junior Alexa Chapman had 6 points, and junior Adrienne Taylor-Kamara had 4 points and four rebounds.
Seton Hall Prep wrestlers impress at Sam Cali invitational

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Last Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, the Seton Hall Prep wrestling team participated in the Sam Cali Invitational Battle for the Belt at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Ferguson Recreation Center in Madison. The team finished in fourth place with 124.5 points. The highlight...
West Orange HS ice hockey team skates to victories

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School ice hockey team defeated Morris Catholic 8-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Richard J. Codey Arena. Senior Jack Olsen had three goals and two assists, and senior Eitan Nativ had two goals and one assist. Junior Nathan Rubinstein, sophomore Anthony Pondillo and sophomore Dominic Locricchio each had a goal. Seniors Calvin Tranquada and Andrew Raymon each had three assists. Junior Caleb Gattens, freshman Lukas Ahmadi and freshman Tyler Brooks each had one assist. Sophomore goalie Christian Anderton made 25 saves.
Verona–Glen Ridge ice hockey team enjoys victories

VERONA/GLEN RIDGE — The Verona–Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team defeated both Madison and West Morris to improve to 3-3-1 on the season. Glen Ridge senior Will Benson had three goals and five assists, GR senior Rowan Brennan had two goals and four assists, GR junior Pyotr Sysak had two goals and two assists, and Verona freshman Thomas Gawley had two goals in the 9-1 win over Madison on Tuesday, Dec. 27. GR seniors Evan Twitchell, Ryan Weissman and Verona senior Andrew Eremita each had one assist. GR senior Eli Gottlieb made 17 saves.
Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team splits two games

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 1-1 last week to raise its record to 2-5 on the season. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Pirates traveled to Mennen Sports Arena in Morris Township to take on Morristown Beard School. The Pirates had a 3-1 second-period lead before the Crimson scored three straight goals in the second and third periods to defeat Seton Hall 4-3. SHP was trailing 1-0 in the second period when senior Rocco Mendoza scored on assists by sophomore Dylan Gibbs and junior Nicholas Schneider with 5:00 left to tie the score at 1-1. Just 35 seconds later, sophomore Andrew Tralongo gave Seton Hall a 2-1 lead on assists by Mendoza and junior Hudson Rocheville. With 1:46 left in the period, Schneider scored on assists by Mendoza and senior Owen Waivada to give the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Morristown Beard scored with 1:05 left in the second period to cut the Pirate lead to 3-2. The Crimson tied the score at 3-3 just 39 seconds into the third period and took a 4-3 lead with 12:39 left. Seton Hall outshot Morristown Beard 66-20.
Seton Hall Prep hoops moves to 6-1 on the season

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After Christmas, the Seton Hall Prep basketball team traveled to Matawan Regional High School in Aberdeen Township to defend its title in the 15th Husky Holiday Classic. In the opener against Carteret, the Pirates were red hot from the outset; as a team they hit...
Nutley wrestler makes instant impact — ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Brandon Toraznzo’s initial introduction to wrestling wasn’t necessarily an easy one. Such early struggles are certainly understandable in retrospect as his first and most common early foe on the mat was his older brother Michael. “There were days I wouldn’t want to walk into practice, especially going against...
