ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailypaws.com

4,000 Beagles, Dozens of Trapped Animals, and a Cat Named Ian: The 12 Best Pet Rescue Stories of 2022

Every day, thousands of people step up to care for our furred and feathered companions, whether as part of their job, in a volunteer capacity, or simply being in the right place at the most crucial time. These kind-hearted souls do all they can to ensure their welfare, from rescuing more than 300 dogs from an alleged dog fighting operation to providing sanctuary for senior and medically compromised cats.
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

This Rooster Thought He Was Tougher Than a Chihuahua

Some life decisions are better than others. This one, made by an over-confident rooster, was not one of the best. This cranky bird decided that he did not like the presence of this little dog in what he considered to be ‘his’ yard and soon realized that he had made a mistake!
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
petguide.com

Do Mixed-Breed Dogs Shed?

Not to be confused with Designer Dogs, mixed breeds (AKA mutts or Heinz 57s) will typically have a number of different breeds contributing to their DNA profile. And that’s why all those online doggy DNA kits are so popular. Families with dogs who look, sound, and act like a smorgasbord of different breeds want to know what issues (including health-related) they should be watching for down the line.
pawtracks.com

The American Kennel Club dog groups and the breeds that fit in them

We know dogs came to us from wild canines (likely wolves or jackals) and probably domesticated themselves rather than the other way around. In the process, different types of pups came about, possibly splitting into groups more than 5,000 years ago! To categorize all these beasties, the American Kennel Club (AKC) has a list of recognized breeds, each of which fits into one of the seven groups. We’ll walk you through the breed groups so you can determine where your pooch fits best.
thehappypuppysite.com

Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?

All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
petpress.net

10 Different Types of Chihuahua Dog Breeds: An Overview

Chihuahuas are one of the most popular breeds of dogs and for good reason. They’re small, loyal, intelligent, and oh-so-adorable! But did you know that several types of chihuahua dog breeds exist?. That’s right; in addition to the standard Chihuahua with its long coat, round head, and bright eyes,...
catster.com

Cat Wins Most Unusual Pet Insurance Claim

Every year, Nationwide Pet Insurance offers the Hambone Award to the pet with the most unusual insurance claim. Named after the first winner, a dog trapped in a refrigerator who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham, this year’s winner was Rafa, a Siberian mix from Seattle, Washington, who became trapped about 45 feet down a drainpipe. After a massive rescue effort and a successful extraction, Rafa was treated for hypothermia and other complications.
SEATTLE, WA
dailypaws.com

12 of the Smartest Cat Breeds

Whether they're running up to you at the crinkle of a treat bag or appearing aloof when it's time to go to the vet, cats have no problem showing us just how intelligent they really are. But what does "intelligence" in cats look like? And how do we know which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy